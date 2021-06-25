Bears’ WRs Allen Robinson & Darnell Mooney Show Off Sick Footwork [WATCH]

Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney are looking ready to shred opposing secondaries this upcoming season.

The wide receivers for the Chicago Bears have been working out together in Miami, Florida, and after watching a short clip of the duo in action, it’s going to be difficult for Bears fans to temper their excitement.

In a video shared by Bears Film Room on Twitter, A-Rob and Mooney are looking sharp, speedy and ready to break some ankles, displaying some pretty incredible footwork:

Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney working out together down in Miami. pic.twitter.com/vY2omWIowL — BFR (@BearsFilmRoom) June 23, 2021

Robinson Has Been Working on Improving a Few Specific Aspects of His Game This Offseason

Robinson, who turns 28 in August, is in the final year of his contract with Chicago, but he says he hasn’t been focused on extensions so much as he has improving his game.

A-Rob says he has been “focusing on some deeper routes, the transitions, those specific aspects of my game, being able to add a few more yards to my per-catch average, being able to turn some eight-yard catches into 12-yard catches, being able to create more first downs, and also focusing on myself in the red zone. Being able to make sure I’m not only honing in on the physical standpoint, but just honing in on what opponents are trying to do to us in the red zone, and how I can be better, and how I can assist my team more in the red zone when we do get down there.”

Robinson also says he has been hitting the weight room a bit more often this year. “Muscle endurance would obviously translate to speed endurance and things like that,” he said. “As I’ve been able to put on some muscle, get a little bit stronger, kind of focus in on the top end speed aspect, being able to create that muscle and speed endurance, you know, even upper body wise as well, making sure that shoulders and things like that are strong so once we get late into the season, late into games, still being able to be strong and make those plays.”

Mooney Wasn’t Happy With His Rookie Season

For his part, Mooney will be entering his second season with the Bears after a solid rookie campaign last year. The former 5th-round pick had 61 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns, setting a Bears rookie record for most receptions, but he says he wasn’t as happy with his performance as his coaching staff was.

“They told me that I exceeded expectations and that I played very well. To me, I didn’t exceed everything that I wanted to accomplish. Going into Year 2, I just want to be more of a threat to defenders and more of an asset to this team,” he said on June 9.

The second-year wideout also says he has been working diligently this offseason when it comes to finding new ways to contribute to Matt Nagy’s offense.

“I’m just sitting down, thinking of creative ways (to help the offense) whatever Coach Nagy comes up with,” Mooney added. “He has a creative mind with plays. Wherever I can be to be in a good position to be more of an asset to the team, I’m willing to take that on.”

Both A-Rob and Mooney are clearly ready to get back on the field, and with new signal-callers in Andy Dalton and Justin Fields on board this year, it will be fascinating to see if they can both take their respective games to the next level.

