Allen Robinson Shares Disturbing Insight About Bears Offense

Allen Robinson’s future with the Chicago Bears is up in the air, and it’s unclear whether he’ll remain in the Windy City next season. It’s entirely possible the team places the franchise tag on him, which would earn him upwards of $18 million, per Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus.

Robinson called into ESPN 1000’s Carmen and Jurko show Tuesday, and he discussed his future with the Bears, as well as several other topics, including his thoughts on the franchise tag. Have the Bears discussed the possibility of placing the franchise tag on him? “No. We haven’t had any communication as far as that. Obviously, I know that that’s a possibility,” Robinson revealed. Would he be willing to play under the tag? “Again, that’s not something that I’ve thought really about,” he said, although when he was asked about it during his exit interview Monday, he said this:

“I think everybody knows a little bit on how I feel about that, but I’m not going to really get into that right now.” He also added he would “plead the fifth” as to whether not be tagged is his preference.

A-Rob on His Future in Chicago: ‘I’m Not the One Solely in Control’

“I haven’t started really thinking about what’s to come in the future,” Robinson said when hosts John Jurkovic and Carmen DeFalco asked him what the next few months hold, noting he was going to take a short break to spend some quality time with his family before making any long-term decisions.

The 27-year old receiver just finished his second straight 1,000 yard season with the Bears, and he noted he wouldn’t mind staying around. “I’m not opposed to anything,” he said, although he made a point to note it wasn’t up to just him. “I’m not solely in control of any of that … I love Chicago. I have a ton of love for Chicago, but throughout this whole process, again, I’m not the one that’s solely in control of it.”

Robinson also revealed that the last time his agent(s) had any discussions with the organization about a possible extension was early in the season, so no talks have happened at all in recent months. Robinson also took the high road and said that in his three years in Chicago, he hasn’t been frustrated with the quarterback position — but he also shared a very eyebrow-raising detail about the team’s home stretch this season.

Robinson Reveals He Had ‘No Idea’ Who Was Calling Plays Down the Stretch

With conflicting reports emerging about whether it was head coach Matt Nagy or offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calling plays for the Bears over the final games of the season, A-Rob was asked who was responsible for the play-calling down the stretch, and his response was … not indicative of a healthy offensive environment:

“I’m not sure. I’m not sure. Honestly, I have no idea,” he said. Oof.

Nagy suggested Wednesday that he was not, in fact, calling plays to close out the season, but Robinson’s answer reveals a degree of confusion and uncertainty not found on highly functional offenses. The Bears are planning to run it all back again with President and CEO Ted Phillips, GM Ryan Pace and Nagy all retaining their roles, so it’s highly unlikely much — if anything — will change in Chicago next season.

