WR Allen Robinson Hints He Wants to Play for Bears Rival

After yet another ugly loss on prime time television, this time to their biggest rival, the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears and their fans seem to be reaching the apex of frustration. Fans and analysts alike took to Twitter Sunday night to deride head coach Matt Nagy, quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the entire defense after Chicago laid another nationally televised egg.

A few Bears players also vented their frustrations on Twitter after Chicago’s 41-25 loss to the Packers. Wide receiver Anthony Miller described the team’s loss succinctly. “Sh-t embarrassing,” Miller wrote.

Shit embarrassing — Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) November 30, 2020

The Bears’ best offensive player, wideout Allen Robinson — who had previously made it known he wanted nothing more than an extension from the team — also took to Twitter after the game, and it’s clear he’s more than a tad frustrated with his current situation in Chicago.

Bears WR Allen Robinson ‘Likes’ Fan Posts Asking Him to Play for 49ers, Saints & Rival Packers

After catching eight passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago’s loss to the Packers, Robinson went on Twitter and had a little back and forth with a few fans and analysts who took umbrage with a 50-50 ball he didn’t come down with in the end zone in the first quarter.

Having a normal one pic.twitter.com/Jupyf8uoyH — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) November 30, 2020

Robinson also ‘liked’ three Tweets from different fans requesting his services, including requests for him to play in San Francisco, Green Bay and New Orleans –which is not something he has done before.

need you in Green Bay 🙏🏼 — nick (@jaireville) November 30, 2020

Allen Robinson: ‘That’s Not in My Control’

When asked how he has been able to continue playing at a high level with such inconsistent quarterback play around him, Robinson said the following after the loss to Green Bay:

“However people are performing, that’s not in my control. I’m just out here to catch passes, to try to help lead this offense to be a good offense and make plays. So each and every day when I come in, that’s what I try to do. I try to get better each and every week myself. I’m obviously not a perfect player. I don’t think people are in this league. But for myself, I try to find little things each and every week that I want to be better on so that I can continue to grow as a player each and every day and each and every week.”

Robinson was also self-critical, acknowledging the 50-50 ball was a play he wanted back. “That’s something that I want to have back. There’s a couple things that I’d want back. There was a slant that I had that got broken up in the game, I want to say in the third quarter or early fourth quarter. But all in all, I thought I played decent. I could always play better,” he said.

With the Bears not giving him the $18-20 million a year contract he deserves, they can either tag him in 2021, setting up what will surely be a beyond contentious situation, or they can let him walk — likely to a team with capable quarterback play. The latter is the more probable situation, and Bears fans can only hope he doesn’t sign with a divisional rival. Particularly the Packers.

