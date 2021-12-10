Bears’ Allen Robinson Defends Packers Comments, Tells Analyst: ‘Shut Yo A** Up’

Allen Robinson is set to make his return against the Green Bay Packers Week 14 on Sunday Night Football.

The Chicago Bears wideout hasn’t played in just over a month after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury, and he’s looking forward to seeing the field again.

“Having to deal with those (injuries), unfortunately, is part of the game,” he told the media on December 9. “I was able to put together two fully healthy seasons. I played every game for two straight years. Running into that is unfortunate, but I’m being able to just kind of push through it and bounce back.”

Robinson was also asked if he enjoyed playing at Lambeau Field and how he found the atmosphere there, and his response apparently irked some fans and analysts.

Some Didn’t Like Robinson’s Take on Lambeau

Considering he’s making his return on the Frozen Tundra in a prime time game, Robinson was asked his thoughts on playing at Lambeau Field, and he said this:

“It’s always a great environment and atmosphere. I will say it looks a bit more fun playing there in September, but the atmosphere is always great. It’s kind of what you — when you’re growing up and you see games at Lambeau, you watch these games, the Chicago Bears versus the Green Bay Packers, or for me, growing up, living in Detroit, seeing Green Bay versus Minnesota and Randy Moss and all those guys and Charles Woodson.”

Some fans — a decent amount of them — felt Robinson was cozying up to the enemy a tad too much:

He knows where he wants to go lol https://t.co/JeLO8JDxl2 — Jᴏʀᴅᴀɴ 🤟🏾 (@Jlil10_) December 9, 2021

Others reminded A-Rob he had a chance to come to Green Bay the last time he was a free agent in 2018, but chose Chicago instead:

Allen’s decision of Chicago over Green Bay gets funnier by the day https://t.co/SyhFrzRkM0 — JoeyGPG (@JoeyGPG) December 10, 2021

Maybe you shouldn’t have taken the extra…checks notes…$500k to play in Chicago. https://t.co/w3v0fEaW8M — Ryno 🦏 (@SportsTalkRyno) December 9, 2021

One analyst, Jacob Infante of SB Nation’s Windy City Gridiron, suggested Bears fans might not like Robinson speaking so highly of the home of Chicago’s biggest rivals, and Robinson responded.

I get Allen Robinson probably didn’t mean anything against the #Bears by saying “hey playing at Lambeau Field is cool”, but the logistics aren’t great. He has every right to say what he wants, just know that fans won’t be very happy with those kinds of comments. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 9, 2021

Robinson Claps Back on Twitter

After a fan tagged him in a reply to Infante’s tweet, A-Rob clapped back, directing his annoyance at Infante, not the fan(s).

“You had to tag me in this didn’t you lol,” A-Rob tweeted in response to Infante. “Bro, shut yo a** up man lol. I was asked about playing in a Sunday night game at lambeau and the atmosphere.”

You had to tag me in this didn’t you lol, @jacobinfante24 bro, shut yo ass up man lol. I was asked about playing in a Sunday night game at lambeau and the atmosphere. — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) December 10, 2021

A-Rob has a point. He was asked a direct question about Lambeau, which, regardless of rivalries, is a legendary football stadium. Sure, Robinson could have spouted something sarcastic or trash talk-y, but considering the Bears have lost five straight against Green Bay, (and 10 of their last 11) maybe trash talk isn’t the best thing. There’s really not much else Robinson could have said.

The talented wideout has had a down season, catching 30 passes for 339 yards and a touchdown, but he says he’s focused on ending the season on a high note.

“Seasons like this are tough. They’re extremely tough,” Robinson added. “But [I’m trying] to compartmentalize all of it, and put certain things to the side, and trying to focus on the main things, which are continuing to improve, figuring out how to get better, figuring out how to possibly change the result, and figuring out how to continue to put yourself in a position to ultimately do what you want to do, and that’s win the game. It’s tough when you have seasons like this. But the season’s not over.”

