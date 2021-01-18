Allen Robinson’s Latest Twitter Activity is Very Bad for Bears

Allen Robinson is very good at Twitter. The Chicago Bears wideout deleted all things Bears-related earlier this season from his social media accounts after the team failed to sign him to a contract extension, and has effectively used his platforms in recent months to quietly endorse the idea of playing for another team in 2021.

He, along with fellow receiver Anthony Miller, have used Twitter’s ‘like’ feature multiple times when fans have tried to recruit them to their respective teams, which, considering Robinson is a free agent this offseason, is not a good indicator when it comes to Chicago re-signing its top offensive weapon. The 27-year-old was a top 10 wide receiver in yards gained, targets and receptions this year, and he is about as sure-handed as they come in the league:

Only players with 100+ targets & 0 drops this season:

🔹 Davante Adams

🔹 Allen Robinson pic.twitter.com/vNS4BdH0rR — PFF (@PFF) December 13, 2020

The Bears signed Robinson to a three-year, $42 million deal in 2018, and he has earned a hefty new contract, whether it’s with his current team or one of his soon-to-be-myriad suitors. A-Rob caught 255 passes for 3,151 yards and 17 touchdowns in 43 starts, with two 1,000+ yard seasons and no reliable presence at the quarterback position during his three seasons in Chicago. His numbers and play-making ability should garner him somewhere around $20 million a year, and he seems to already have an idea who he wouldn’t mind catching passes from next year.

Robinson Has ‘Liked’ Some Interesting Tweets Lately

When he was asked about his future with the team during his exit interview last week, Robinson said the following:

I mean, right now everything is pretty much on the table. Again, over the past three years, since I stepped foot in Chicago, I’ve said that I’ve created a great respect for the organization, for the McCaskey family. Definitely thankful for them and for the facility that we have and the things they provide us to come to work with every day — from the facilities, to the kitchen and everything like that … So I’ve created a lot of relationships and everything like that here, but right now, everything is on the table.

Everything is on the table — and the talented wideout has not been shy about expressing his interest in playing with the likes of Lamar Jackson or Deshaun Watson.

Here’s a sampling of the Tweets Robinson has recently ‘liked:’

Until they get Lamar a true number 1 WR they wont be a serious SB contender imo — Devyn Marble (@DevMarble) January 17, 2021

The Ravens should just hand Allen Robinson a blank check. He’s everything Lamar needs in 2021. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) January 17, 2021

Robinson’s Exit Interview Didn’t Exactly Reek of Happiness With Bears Organization

Bears fans and players alike have nearly begged the organization to extend him, but to no avail. It’s quite possible Chicago slaps the franchise tag on him, which he wouldn’t discuss, pleading the fifth.

“From my standpoint, I personally feel like we had an opportunity to be able to get something done over the past 365 days. But again, I don’t know that that really affects me too much as far as however things play out,” Robinson told the media after the season ended.

“It’s nothing to take personal in general. At the same time, I do have a great fondness for this city and for the organization. But unfortunately in a situation like this, this isn’t the only thing that matters. But again like I said since Day 1, I have a ton of respect for the organization, the McCaskey family, the Payton family, our front office, our coaching staff, everybody. I think everybody knows. Like I said before you sometimes in things like this there are more things that weigh out than just fondness.”

Considering his quarterbacks have been Blake Bortles, Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles, few can blame Robinson for showing interest in some of the game’s most dynamic players at the position. Whether Chicago can bring someone who interests him to town is another question — but it could go a long way in retaining his services.

