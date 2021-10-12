Allen Robinson May Have Just Revealed List of Preferred Teams in 2022

Is Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson dropping hints like breadcrumbs?

He might be. He could also be showing love to some of his favorite quarterbacks. In an October 9 appearance on The Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show, the Bears wideout, who is playing under the franchise tag this season, spoke about his recent lack of negotiations with the Bears. Robinson noted he wasn’t focused on the past or on a new deal but on the present and having a solid 2021 season. He’s off to a bit of a slow start so far, catching 17 passes on 29 targets for 181 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers will likely go up soon now that Justin Fields has been named the starter, however.

“I think that I’m a pretty versatile player,” Robinson told cohosts Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman. “I’ve kind of built my game around that, being versatile and being able to play and adjust to whoever the quarterback is or whatever the situation may be.”

When he was asked which QBs in the league he most enjoyed watching, however, A-Rob could have been dropping a few hints about where he might like to play if the Bears don’t re-sign him to the kind of deal he feels he’s worth.

Robinson Lists Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers & Matthew Stafford Among His Favorite Current QBs

When asked who his favorite type of quarterbacks in the league were, Robinson said this:

“We’ve got a lot of good quarterbacks in this league. When you sit back and watch football on Sundays, you watch how Tom Brady executes, you watch how Matt Stafford executes, Aaron Rodgers. When you watch a lot of guys — Kyler Murray, just a lot of good quarterbacks right now that are playing really good football. You know, I think that the league is also evolving to where we’re seeing a lot of the younger quarterbacks now start to have success.”

It’s interesting that three of those QBs (Brady, Rodgers and Murray) could all potentially lose their top targets via free agency next season. Christian Kirk, Davante Adams and Chris Godwin, like Robinson, will be free agents and could all potentially switch teams, leaving a vacancy in the receivers room. The Rams are a less-likely contender, with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson on board.

Again, A-Rob could have just been naming his favorite QBs, but he’s also savvy, and could have been leaving a few hints out there for others to pick up on.

Robinson Says He’s Not Frustrated With Slow Start to 2021 Season

Robinson is an unrestricted free agent in 2022, and the Bears will have a chance to re-sign him. He has said numerous times he’d be open to returning and that it’s ultimately up to the Bears — and he’s not wrong.

When he was asked if he has been frustrated with his lack of targets this season, Robinson said this:

“It’s not a frustration. It’s outside of things I can control, you know? Obviously as a player in this league I want to be able to be productive, as possible, just in general for the sake of the offense, the sake of this team. I think that’s the main thing, is that as a player it’s not really being frustrated with things, people, or anything like that, but maybe just based on you not being able to contribute how you may want to. Obviously for me, myself, it has been some frustration there, but I would say across the board as an offense.”

He then elaborated.

“As far as the things we wanted to accomplish, you know, it’s been up and down. We obviously want to be better. We consistently want to continue to get better. So I think that’s where the frustration lies across the board, which I think is a good thing, you know? I think if you had players who weren’t frustrated with some things, or how we’ve been playing over the past four weeks, I think you have a problem. But I think based on the things that have been going on, with frustration comes correction.”

The Bears have switched play callers from head coach Matt Nagy to OC Bill Lazor while also naming Fields the starter over the last few weeks, so the team has been trying to correct and fix its offensive woes. We’ll see how the rest of the season goes, but this could very well be Robinson’s last season in the Windy City.

