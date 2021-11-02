NFL Insiders Give Definitive Update on Allen Robinson Trade

Based on the latest reports by multiple NFL insiders, it’s looking like Allen Robinson is not going anywhere.

Rumors have been flying for weeks that the Chicago Bears might part ways with the 28-year-old wide receiver, but according to reports by NFL analyst Jordan Schultz — who co-hosts The Playoff Pod with Robinson — tweeted the following on November 2:

#Bears WR Allen Robinson unlikely to be traded today, per sources. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 2, 2021

A few hours later, NFL insider Matt Lombardo echoed the sentiment that Robinson would be staying put:

It doesn’t sound like Allen Robinson is going to be traded by the #Bears today, according to #NFL sources. Robinson, playing on the franchise tag, has 26 catches for 271 yards and one touchdown this season. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) November 2, 2021

Robinson has been off to the slowest start of his eight-year career, and some speculated the team might try to move on from him in order to acquire some much-needed draft capital. The talented wideout is currently playing under a $17.98 million franchise tag. There’s still time for the unexpected to happen, but as it stands, it’s looking like A-Rob will be sticking around in the Windy City, at least through the season.

