Allen Robinson Shares Troubling Update on Bears Contract Talks

Allen Robinson is still open to the idea of playing for the Chicago Bears in 2021, but it has been “some time now” since his representation has spoken with the team about getting the high-value free agent a new contract.

The 27-year-old Bears wide receiver discussed his uncertain future Thursday during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio and said he “will be open to everything on the table” when it comes to his impending unrestricted free agency next month. One option could be Chicago franchise-tagging him, but it is also just as possible that Robinson will hit the open market and chase top dollar as one of the top wideouts available in 2021.

Here’s what Robinson said about his ongoing contract situation with the Bears:

“I would say it’s an open line of communication. We haven’t spoken to them for some time now, but there’s definitely an open line of communication. I’ve always said that I’ll be here if they’ll have me. That’s the main thing. Even dating to the season for myself, it wasn’t too much of frustration. I was just trying to do what was best for myself. At the same time, as far as the contract and things like that, if I wasn’t going to get a contract extension, I understood that. “For myself, it was just weighing all my options and weighing as far as what would be best. I’ve got nothing but respect and appreciation for the franchise and for the organization. I think things get twisted with players when they start talking about frustration and things like that, rather than a player just trying to figure out what’s best for themselves and for their career at that specific time. It’s never been too much frustration. It’s a business.”

