Allen Robinson’s Agent Goes Off on Bears Offense

Brandon Parker is not happy with the offensive line and play-calling of the Chicago Bears. Parker, the agent of wide receiver Allen Robinson, has expressed his client’s dissatisfaction with the team before over their lack of efforts in re-signing the talented wideout, who has clearly been the team’s best player on offense since his arrival in 2018.

During Chicago’s embarrassing 19-13 loss Week 10 to divisional rival Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, Parker took to Twitter to vent his frustrations about the ineptitude of the offense his client is forced to deal with week after week — and he did not hold back.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Brandon Parker Slams Bears for Red Zone Use of Allen Robinson

Robinson is having another stellar year for the Bears, and is well on his way to netting the third 1,000+ yard season of his career. He has 63 catches for 755 yards and three scores through 10 games, and he leads the NFL in most targets without a drop this season (76). Yet when Chicago gets into the red zone, Robinson hasn’t been a primary target, which most WR1s are.

Parker, who was watching another wretched performance from a Bears offense that mustered just two field goals all game in the loss to the Vikings, decided to share his thoughts via Twitter, understandably questioning Chicago’s use of A-Rob in the red zone.

“Throw 12 the Damn Ball in the Redzone! JUST ONCE!” Parker Tweeted, before calling the Bears the “only team in the league that won’t throw it to the WR1 in the redzone. Same guy who’s leading the league in contested catches.. What’s really going on?”

Throw 12 the Damn Ball in the Redzone! JUST ONCE! My goodness.. — Brandon Parker (@B_Parker21) November 17, 2020

Should he not be the first read in the redzone 99% of the time? Only team in the league that won’t throw it to the WR1 in the redzone. Same guy who’s leading the league in contested catches.. What’s really going on? — Brandon Parker (@B_Parker21) November 17, 2020

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Bears Newsletter!

Parker Also Defended Nick Foles, Blames O-Line & Play-Calling

While Parker was baffled and critical of Chicago’s red zone offense, he also made it clear who he felt was responsible, and it’s not quarterback Nick Foles, who went down with an injury late in the fourth quarter.

For the record.. I think Nick Foles is a good QB! 12’s lack of redzone targets has been a head scratcher to me for awhile now. — Brandon Parker (@B_Parker21) November 17, 2020

Prayers up to @NickFoles 🙏🏾

The lack of production isn’t on Nick. No qb could have success behind that OL. It’s a shame.. — Brandon Parker (@B_Parker21) November 17, 2020

Parker is not wrong in his criticisms of the offensive line, but he’s clearly no fan of the team’s play-calling or management, either. He ‘liked’ several Tweets expressing the sentiment that Allen Robinson deserves better, and he also ‘liked’ the following Tweet calling for the firing of GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy:

AR15’s agent is tweeting this If this is true. We need to clean house. Pace and Nagy need to be gone. Nagy already sabotaged trubisky. #Bears https://t.co/45Ujv5ZBRq — Daniel (@dkpapin) November 17, 2020

For his part, Robinson also showed a bit of frustration when he threw his helmet at the bench after another inept series of downs by the Bears offense, but he also Tweeted this after the game:

Win lose or draw imma play my heart out! — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) November 17, 2020

Just last week, Robinson said the following about whether or not he was concerned about getting a contract extension in Chicago:

“After Week 2 or Week 3, I was putting that behind me,” Robinson said. “It comes down to just playing. That’s the most important thing right now. It’s about playing, playing well and trying to help get this thing turned around. At the end of the day, I’m putting all that behind me. That’ll be talked about, whatever will come from that will come from that. That’s none of my concern right now. So whatever that road is, when we get there, we get there.”

As of now, the road has been beyond bumpy — and it looks more and more like Robinson and the Bears will be parting ways after the season is over.

READ NEXT: Bears QB Nick Foles Gets Carted Off the Field, ‘In a Lot of Pain’