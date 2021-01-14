Bears Among Favorites to Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Pro Bowl QB

The Chicago Bears are apparently one of the more likely landing spots for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to multiple betting sites. The disgruntled quarterback is coming off the best statistical season of his career, completing 70.2 of his passes for a league-leading 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three scores, and has established himself in the top tier of the NFL’s quarterbacks — but multiple reports have stated that he’s not happy in Houston.

Top NFL insider Adam Schefter reported last weekend that Watson’s frustration with the organization has grown since they traded away his top weapon DeAndre Hopkins last year. Watson’s annoyance has amplified after the team’s brass promised to include his input in the hiring of a new head coach and general manager — before promptly hiring a GM and interviewing several head coaches, none of whom were held in high regard by the quarterback. Schefter said Watson’s anger was “a 2. … This time, it’s a 10.”

With the quarterback’s dissatisfaction evident, trade rumors have reached a fever pitch — and the Bears are among those listed as one of the favorites to land Watson, should the Texans do the unthinkable.

Oddsmakers List Bears Among Favorites to Land Watson

Multiple betting sites have weighed in on which team has the best shot to secure the talents of the Pro Bowl quarterback, and they all list the Bears as one of the top five landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Here’s a look at the latest odds on which team has the best chance to land Watson, according to WeSportsBetting:

Patriots (2/1)

Colts (3/1)

Bears (4/1)

Broncos & Washington (5/1)

Saints & Lions (10/1)

Eagles (15/1)

49ers & Jets (20/1)

The Bears have the fourth-best odds at snagging Watson, per Odds Shark:

Dolphins +250

Patriots +950

Jets +950

Bears +1200

Colts +1200

49ers +2000

Washington +2000

Here’s what SportsBetting.ag thinks:

Dolphins +200

Patriots +350

Jets +400

Bears +550

Colts +600

Realistically, Texans Are Most Likely Landing Spot for Watson

The Texans are already in damage control mode, scheduling a belated interview with current Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who is said to be one of the fourth-year quarterback’s top choices for the team’s head coaching vacancy — but it could be too little too late, as trade rumors are still swirling around Watson, who has done nothing to refute the reports of his unhappiness.

Look — the odds favor the Texans holding onto the guy who just led the NFL in passing this season. Teams don’t just trade away their franchise quarterbacks, especially one as talented as Watson. Still, this is also the team that traded the league’s best wideout — and its quarterback’s the favorite weapon — for David Johnson and a ham sandwich, so anything is possible.

Watson to the Bears is one of the most unlikely scenarios — but after Chicago infamously passed on him in the draft in 2017, making amends by would make for one of the best stories.

