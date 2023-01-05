Bears Predicted to Trade Down in NFL Draft, Select Generational Talent

The Chicago Bears hold a hell of a hand heading into the final week of the year, and it can only get better as the offseason arrives.

With one game to play, the Bears hold the No. 2 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft. If Chicago loses this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans defeat the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears will select first overall.

While the players in whom Chicago is believed to be most interested — Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter — are arguably the best talents in this class, neither is likely to be drafted first. The reason is that several teams that own high picks, either their own or selections they have acquired via trade, are expected to be interested in quarterbacks. There are three signal callers who can make a case as No. 1 overall material, which means whether Chicago falls in the first or second position, the Bears are likely to field several legitimate trade offers from motivated suitors over the coming months.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported as much on Wednesday, January 4.

Bears Can Trade For Draft Haul, Still Select Anderson or Carter

For Chicago to guarantee itself either Anderson or Carter, both of whom are projected as elite targets with the opportunity to be generational talents, the Bears need to stay in the top three or four selections.

The Texans are all but guaranteed to pursue a quarterback and will have a top-2 pick. The Seahawks currently sit in the No. 3 spot via the Denver Broncos by way of a trade for quarterback Russell Wilson that was made earlier this year. Geno Smith has been a revelation and a Pro Bowler in 2022, but unless Seattle is willing to bet the next decade on the nine-year NFL veteran who was out of the league for the entire 2019 campaign, it will be hard to pass up a potential QB of the future. Bryce Young of Alabama, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Will Levis of Kentucky are all available in this class.

Meanwhile, the Colts are currently slotted at No. 5 overall, while the Lions are projected at No. 6 via a pick they acquired from the Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders, Falcons and Panthers select in the next three spots, respectively.

Bears to Sit QB Justin Fields Against Vikings in Week 18

Helping their bid for the No. 1 overall pick further, the Bears have decided to sit quarterback Justin Fields against the Vikings during the final contest of the season. Head coach Matt Eberflus announced the decision on Wednesday.

Fields is listed as injured, suffering from a sore hip. He missed one game earlier this season due to a separated shoulder on his non-throwing arm. In his place, Chicago will start quarterback Nathan Peterman against the visiting Vikings, a team that still has plenty to play for where postseason seeding is concerned.

Peterman is 1-3 in his NFL career as a starter, completing 52.5% of his passes for 598 yards, three touchdowns and 13 interceptions across 12 professional appearances.