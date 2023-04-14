Bears’ Local Pro Day Features Record-Setter & Numerous WRs

The Chicago Bears may not currently have a pressing need for a new placekicker with Cairo Santos still under contract in 2023, but that isn’t stopping them from taking a look at a record-setting draft prospect in the upcoming class.

According to Chicagobears.com senior writer Larry Mayer, the Bears hosted former Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt — a Vernon Hills, Illinois, native — at their local pro day on Thursday, April 13, in preparation for the 2023 NFL draft later this month. The event is the opportunity for local 2023 draft prospects to showcase their talents in front of the Bears’ front office and coaches and can sometimes be an avenue for NFL hopefuls to put themselves on the radar for either a late-round selection or a UDFA signing.

Szmyt left behind a dominant legacy at Syracuse, walking away as the program’s all-time leading scorer (454) and record-holder for most career field-goal makes (85). He was also the Orange’s all-time most accurate kicker with conversions on 85 of his 105 field-goal attempts over his career, good for an impressive 80.95 make percentage.

While his career numbers are noteworthy, though, the pinnacle of Szmyt’s career remains his redshirt freshman season in 2018 when he first broke onto the scene. He set both school and ACC records for most field goal makes in a season with his 30 and fell just one field goal shy of breaking the all-time FBS record. He was also a perfect 40-for-40 on his PATs, earning him unanimous All-American Honors as well as the 2018 Lou Groza Award given each year to the best kicker in college football.

Szmyt is the second-ranked kicker on Pro Football Focus’ big board for the 2023 draft class behind Michigan’s Jake Moody, but it remains unclear if he will be drafted in one of the later rounds in April or hit the open market as an undrafted rookie option. If it is the latter, the Bears could circle back to Szymt in May to give them another leg for their offseason program and training camp — and, perhaps, a surprise roster contender.

‘Something to’ Local Prospects for Bears’ Ryan Poles

The Bears are essentially getting a free scouting opportunity with their local pro day, which is more relevant than ever under second-year general manager Ryan Poles.

Poles has made it clear that local connection to the Bears and Chicago area is an important part of his evaluation process. It was a popular theme among his 2023 free agent class, signing childhood Bears fans in T.J. Edwards and Robert Tonyan Jr. He also secured a few local players in Jack Sanborn and Doug Kramer last offseason. When it comes time to fill up the 90-man roster after the draft, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Poles invited back some of the players that stood out at the local pro day, such as Szmyt.

“There’s something to it for me,” Poles said. “I think when you have pride of your local team that you grew up watching — you knew what this club meant to the city and you saw some good times and some good players—I think you’re a little bit more motivated to perform at a high level and also lead because you’ve seen guys do it at a high level before you. I always like that aspect. I think it just means a little bit more.”

Running List of Bears’ 2023 Local Pro Day Attendees

While there might eventually be a full and official list released of those who attended the Bears’ local pro day workout on Thursday, there has been no such release just yet. In the meantime, we can piece together some of the attendees through Mayer’s article as well as the various insider reports that have named specific prospects.

Here’s the running list of prospects who attended the Bears’ local pro day:

Destin Talbert, CB, North Dakota State: (Via Daniel Greenberg)

Taishan Holmes, DT, Northwestern: (Via Aaron Wilson)

Michael Kennedy, EDGE, Northern Illinois: (Via Wilson)

Lamont Bishop, LB, Oklahoma State: (Via Greenberg)

Jeremy Cooper, OL, Cincinnati: (Via Greenberg)

Andre Szmyt, PK, Syracuse: (Via Mayer)

Evan Lewandowski, QB, Wisconsin-Whitewater: (Via Mayer)

Toriano Clinton Jr., RB, University of Indianapolis: (Via Greenberg)

Tyler Hoosman, RB, North Dakota: (Via Wilson)

Kendall Smith, SAF, Illinois: (Via Mayer)

Michael Marchese, TE, Illinois: (Via Mayer)

Donny Navarro III, WR, Northwestern: (Via Wilson)

Shemar Thornton, WR, Northern Illinois: (Via Wilson)

Cole Tucker, WR, Northern Illinois: (Via Wilson)