Trade Proposal Nets Bears $24 Million Dual-Threat Star For 2 Picks

The Chicago Bears made one of the biggest trades of the offseason by dealing the top pick in the NFL Draft, and the team is now poised to do it again.

The Bears’ most relevant needs remain an edge rusher and an offensive tackle, though the team is likely address the latter at No. 9 overall (both Peter Skoronski of Northwestern and Paris Johnson Jr. of Ohio State are expected to be available at that point). However, Chicago also lost starting running back David Montgomery to the Detroit Lions last month and has cobbled together what appears to be a backfield by committee in Khalil Herbert, Travis Homer and D’Onta Foreman.

The Bears prerogative might be to run that trio out in September and see what happens, opting to make mid-season moves in free agency if necessary. But Chicago has a chance this offseason to procure one of the few running backs who is actually worth the money at a position that continues to be devalued across the league due to injury concerns and the evolution of NFL offenses.

Jake Rill of Bleacher Report suggested on Monday, April 3, a trade proposal that would see Chicago send the Los Angeles Chargers a second-rounder (No. 53) and a fifth-rounder (No. 148) in exchange for dual threat running back Austin Ekeler.

Bears Shouldn’t Pass Up Shot to Trade For Austin Ekeler

Rill argued that the Bears should trade for Ekeler even if they don’t have a long-term contract immediately in place.

Want to know how Chicago could make the biggest splash? By working out a deal for Ekeler, who has been featured in some trade rumors throughout the offseason. The 27-year-old running back has made it publicly known he wants a long-term deal, and it’s not clear if Los Angeles will give him that. If the Chargers don’t, perhaps they decide to trade Ekeler instead to get something in return before he potentially leaves via free agency next offseason. And if they’re wanting to do that, the Bears should try to be among his suitors. Even if Chicago has to part with substantial draft capital, it should try to trade for Ekeler if he’s available, then try to sign him to a long-term deal.

Ekeler Has Been One of NFL’s Elite Running Backs For Years

Chicago has almost $38 million in salary cap space remaining for 2023 and 10 selections in the draft with which to work, meaning the team can spare the capital and absorb an eight-figure annual salary for Ekeler.

The Chargers running back will enter the fourth and final year of a $24.5 million contract in 2023, a deal he has significantly outplayed. Ekeler has led the NFL in total touchdowns in each of the last two seasons with 20 TDs and 18 TDs, respectively. He caught more than 100 passes last season (107) and was responsible for 1,637 yards gained from scrimmage, per Pro Football Reference.

Ekeler is the perfect weapon to pair alongside Justin Fields, who will be looking to make a leap as a passer in 2023 after a nearly historic campaign running the football from the quarterback position last season.