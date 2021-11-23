Matt Nagy Directly Responds to Report That Bears Will Fire Him

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is shutting down talk that’ll be fired after Thanksgiving.

Following a report that Nagy will be fired by the Bears following their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Nagy shut down those rumors on Tuesday, November 23.

Via Albert Breer of NFL Network:

“That is not accurate,” Nagy said. “I have great communication with ownership, George [McCaskey] and Ted [Phillips] and Ryan [Pace], and I have not had any discussions [on that].”

Rumors of Nagy’s possible departure have reached a breaking point following their 16-13 loss to a Baltimore Ravens squad led by second-year quarterback Tyler Huntley.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, Nagy has lost the Bears’ locker room.

“An overwhelming number of Bears’ players want Matt Nagy gone, league sources say. ‘He lost some of the locker room last season, but now it’s gone,’ one source adds. One key holdup: No HC in the 101-year franchise history has ever been let go during the season,” says Schultz.

During Saturday’s Class 6A semifinals playoff game featuring Lake-Forest and Carey-Grove, “Fire Nagy” chants broke out at his son’s high school football game.

On Monday night, “Fire Nagy” chants broke out at a Chicago Bulls game versus the Indiana Pacers.

#FireNagy chants at the UC with the Bulls down 30. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/KPK1dCzIM7 — James Gordon (@JGordonCHI) November 23, 2021

The Bears are currently at a record of 3-7 and have lost their last five games.

Assistant Coach Defends Nagy

While the heat is clearly on Nagy entering the final few weeks of the 2021 season, his assistant coaches still have his back.

Bears special teams coach Chris Tabor defiantly responded to the rumors of Nagy’s possible firing.

Via Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago:

“Coach Nagy is our head coach. I want to work for this guy now, OK?,” said Tabor. “Love him to death and he’s the head football coach of the Chicago Bears and he’s gonna lead us to a win on Thursday. I believe that deep down in my heart,” Tabor said Tuesday at Halas Hall. “So, to me there’s no story at all. Fair enough?”

Tabor continued to shut down the idea that Thursday’s game will be Nagy’s last as a member of the Bears.

“My status is we’re going to go to walk-through, then I’m going to go to practice and then on Thursday I’m going to coach our tails off to win the football game,” Tabor said. “I don’t know anything about that report. And reports are just reports to me. I have a job to do so I’m going to stick to that job.”

Lazor Takes Responsibility for Fields’ Struggles

In what could be perceived as damage control due to rumors of Nagy’s possible firing, offense coordinator Bill Lazor took responsibility for Justin Fields not getting into a rhythm early versus the Ravens in Week 11.

Fields eventually exited the game due to a rib injury as Andy Dalton replaced him.

Via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic:

“As a pass offense, we failed. … There were just way too many pass plays in the game where the quarterback and the target did not connect,” said Lazor on Tuesday, November 23. “Way too many in an NFL game.”

Fields went just 4-of-11 for 79 yards before leaving due to injury in the third quarter. Dalton replaced the rookie quarterback and threw for 201 passing yards and two touchdowns.

With Fields still recovering from his rib injury, Dalton will start versus the Lions, Nagy confirmed to reporters on Tuesday.