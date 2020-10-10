Bears LB Khalil Mack Reveals Why He Used WWE Move on Bucs Rookie

It was the most memorable play we’ve seen a pass rusher make in some time. In what many are referring to as the “Mack Flip”, Chicago Bears All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack sacked Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady before flipping rookie offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs to the ground afterward. It wasn’t a malicious or dirty play, but it was certainly a welcome-to-the-NFL moment for the Bucs rookie.

Khalil Mack flips over the OL after getting a sack 😳 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/QW1SIVAeIv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2020

The Bears wound up erasing a 13-point deficit to win the game, and they did it with a few clutch plays by Nick Foles and the offense, coupled with an excellent defensive effort. Mack and the Bears ‘D’ frustrated Brady — who was the NFC’s reigning Offensive Player of the Week entering the game — all evening, to the point where the legendary quarterback grew visibly frustrated.

Tom Brady's eye roll when he sees that Khalil Mack sacked him again tonight. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cxlxTGsvBx — Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) October 9, 2020

Here’s the thing: Wirfs is 6-5, 320 pounds. Mack literally tossing him aside is no small feat. So naturally, the Bears’ linebacker was asked about it after the team’s 20-19 win, and as usual, he gave a hilarious reply.

Khalil Mack on Flipping Tristan Wirfs: ‘I Play the Game Very Physical’

When asked after the game about the play with Wirfs, Mack demurred a bit before displaying his usual keen sense of humor.

“I can’t explain that, man. It just happens. It just happens. I play the game very physical, and it just so happened that he was holding on to me, and I had to get him off.”

That makes sense. Mack also gave his fellow defenders some extra love after they kept the Bucs out of the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

“Man, this defense, man, these guys, it’s a mentality or whatever. When our backs are against the wall, there’s a lot of doubt out there, we believe in each other and we know in those moments that we can count on one another.”

He’s not wrong. The Bears have three wins in which they overcame a deficit of 13 or more points already this season.

Mack on the Bears Season: It’s Only Up From Here’

Mack also seemed excited about where the Bears are overall, sitting at 4-1. “We practice hard. We work at the little things. We try to get better at the little things,” he said, adding: “It’s only up from here. This was great to see the success from the hard work we’ve been putting in. But there’s more hard work to be done. There’s no letting up from this group. I’m going to do my best to make sure of that.”

The All-Pro linebacker was also asked about what it felt like to get under Tom Brady’s skin as badly as he did. Mack didn’t speak for Brady, but he did share what was going through his mind after sacking the GOAT twice and pressuring him all evening.

“I can’t really say what he was going through. I just know that we smelled a little blood in the water.”

You can watch Mack’s full interview below:

