Bears Legend Brutally Rips Team, Shades Mitch Trubisky

Chicago Bears fans could not have been prepared for all this. The only Super Bowl-winning quarterback in team history just blasted the entire organization, which is nothing new — but when Jim McMahon said the rival Green Bay Packers were the best team he has ever played for, Bears Twitter lit up Clark Griswold’s house on Christmas.

In an appearance Wednesday on 1252 Sport Chicago’s FatMike Chicago Sports Show, McMahon gave unflinching and candid takes about everything from the current state of the franchise in Chicago to the decision to draft Mitch Trubisky, and while the former Bears quarterback is known for his blunt honesty, he has never said anything like this. McMahon, who started his career getting drafted by the Bears and finished it in Green Bay backing up Brett Favre, said this about his two seasons with the Pack:

“It was the best team, or the best organization, that I’ve played for of the seven teams I’ve played for,” McMahon said. “By far, from top to bottom.”

McMahon: Chicago is Where QBs Go to Die

When asked why he thought the Bears have struggled to find a solid franchise quarterback over the last 50 years, McMahon was his usual candid self. “Usually, it’s the system. That was the worst offense I had ever played in when I was in Chicago. It was boring as hell.”

McMahon is also no huge fan of way the Bears have handled their quarterback situation over the last several decades. Noting Chicago has always been known for formidable defense and a solid running game, he said he doubted the team would ever be known for much more than that. “It’s where quarterbacks go to die,” the Super Bowl XX winner said.

McMahon did credit today’s Bears team a bit more than the one he played on, however. “I think what they have now is a hell of a system. I’d love to be playing in that. You’ve got all those weapons,” he said about Matt Nagy’s unit. Still, he admitted he doesn’t keep up with his former team much. When asked who he hoped they’d snag in the upcoming NFL Draft, he said: “I don’t know, don’t watch them, don’t care. I wouldn’t know what they need or who they’re thinking of drafting.”

Alrighty then!

McMahon Wasn’t Fan of Ryan Pace Drafting Mitch Trubisky No. 2 Overall

McMahon also did not hold back when asked why the Bears have repeatedly failed at landing a solid quarterback. The Punky QB stressed a lack of accountability, and he hinted at the team’s inability to find a signal-caller it can trust. “Somebody’s got to be able to take control of the game. You don’t let the coach control what the hell you’re doing on the field,” he said.

The Bears legend also doesn’t seem to be a fan of the team’s decision to draft Mitch Trubisky. When asked his thoughts about the drafting of Trubisky, he didn’t mince words: “Just a typical Bears draft move. From what I was hearing, they could have got him in the second or third round, and there was other guys out there. Wasn’t Mahomes out there?” McMahon asked rhetorically. “There were other guys out there they could have gotten, but that’s the Bears.”

