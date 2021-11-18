Bears’ Matt Nagy Has Brutally Honest Admission About His Coaching

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a four-game losing streak coming out of their bye week. Unfortunately, the team has an 0-3 record under head coach Matt Nagy in games following the team’s break.

The Bears have Lamar Jackson and a tough Baltimore Ravens squad coming to Soldier Field on November 21, and when he was asked whether his team has done anything different preparation-wise than it has in previous years to prepare for Jackson and company, Nagy said this on November 17:

“We’ve been a little different each bye week, whether it’s a certain amount of days off for the coaches and the players. … Not that you have to change or anything like that. I think some of it too is based off where you’re at as a team. And this is the route we went this year. I think the guys feel better mentally.”

The Bears coach also had some very candid comments about his success as a coach compared to that of his mentor, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in this area.

Nagy: I Tried to Follow Reid’s Model, ‘It Did Not Work’

Nagy, who spent five seasons in various positions under Reid, got more forthright than usual when he admitted he was nowhere near as good as his mentor has been when he has had extra time to prepare. Reid is 19-3 in his career coming out if a bye week, and Nagy is still looking for his first win.

“I do know from where I came from, he has a pretty good record,” Nagy said, referring to Reid over in Kansas City, before getting as candid as you’ll see him: “I tried to follow that early on in my career, and it did not work.”

Nagy’s seat in Chicago has been getting hotter by the minute, so he can ill afford for the team’s current losing streak to continue much longer.

Bears Have Had Significant Losing Streaks in 3 of Nagy’s 4 Seasons

The Bears went 12-4 in Nagy’s first year as head coach, but Chicago had a four-game losing streak in 2019 and a six-game skid in 2020. When he was asked if the team’s current series of losses feels different than previous losing streaks in his tenure, Nagy shook his head slightly.

“No, it all feels the same. It’s not fun. We get it,” Nagy said. “You’d rather be in a lot more win steak moments, right? We’re not right now. The only way to start that win streak is to win. I went through this last year. You have to get that first win. You fight together. Things start to go your way sometimes. Sometimes there’s that one play where usually it didn’t happen in the first eight, nine weeks, and now all of a sudden it changed. I don’t know when that is or how that is — once one of that happens then it can be really good. We gotta make it happen. It’s not gonna come to us. … We need to recover from this.”

