Bears & Rams Fans Get Into ‘Wild Brawl’ at SoFi Stadium: [WATCH]

Things were ugly on the field for the Chicago Bears in their 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on September 12. As it turns out, they were ugly off the field for their fans, as well.

Fans of both teams are seen throwing fisticuffs in what TMZ, who captured video footage of the fighting, called a “wild brawl.” According to TMZ, a witness said that “a Bears fan got into a verbal argument with several Rams fans for cheering the action on the field. The witness says things got so aggressive in the seats, security at SoFi Stadium had to step in and request people swap chairs in order to keep the peace.”

The pugilism didn’t stop in the seats, however. It continued throughout the stadium, with a Bears fan in an Akiem Hicks jersey ultimately winding up soiling his garment with blood.

Bears, Rams Fans Get Violent Throughout the Game

After the game, TMZ reported, “some of the men ran into each other inside the concourses at the newly built arena.” That’s when things really got out of hand. A Bears fan in a white Akiem Hicks jersey can be seen brawling with multiple different fans at several points throughout, and he wound up with blood on the back of his jersey — although it’s unclear exactly whose blood it is.

Security present at the event eventually broke up the rumble, but it went on for a while before that happened.

Bears Fans Didn’t Have Much to Cheer for Against Rams

Other than running back David Montgomery, who had 108 yards and a TD on 16 carries (that’s 6.8 yards per attempt), and brief glimpses of QB of the future, Justin Fields, Bears fans who were in the stands at SoFi didn’t have much to cheer for. The Bears had one sack and no tackles for loss on defense, while also giving up chunk plays of 67 and 56 yards courtesy of the arm of new Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

“We’re disappointed in the loss,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said after the game, per the team’s official website. “We gave up some explosive plays and we did not execute in the red zone a few of those times, to start the game in particular … We’ve got to use this to grow and we’ve got to stay positive.”

Chicago’s defense looked wretched in the loss Sunday night, but the offense failed to score any points in the first quarter yet again, which has been a staple of the Matt Nagy era, and the Bears couldn’t match the Rams’ energy.

“They had too many [explosive plays],” Nagy said about L.A. “You can’t give those big plays up for touchdowns … We’ve got to get that fixed. But I have a lot of belief in our guys, I really do. They know that we can play better.”

