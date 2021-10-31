NFL Drops Hefty Fine on Bears’ Bilal Nichols for Punching Bucs’ Starter

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols was ejected from the team’s Week 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for punching Bucs center Ryan Jensen. While the league chose not to suspend Nichols for any games, the fourth-year defender got slapped with a significant fine.

The NFL fined Nichols $10,815 for unnecessary roughness for the punch, insider Ian Rapoport reported on October 30. Here’s the play that got Nichols ejected and ultimately fined:

#Bears Bilal Nichols ejected for throwing a punch.pic.twitter.com/YxosMmD3NA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

Nichols is 3rd Bears Player in Last Calendar Year to Be Ejected

Losing players mid-game has become all too common under Bears’ head coach Matt Nagy. Last year, wide receivers Anthony Miller and Javon Wims were both ejected for throwing punches/pushing the same player in different games: New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner Johnson.

“Those guys know that we can’t do that,” Nagy said about Nichols’ ejection after the game on October 24. “Our guys understand, they know that every action has a reaction. What we need to do is continue to keep emphasizing it like we are, and guys gotta follow up by not falling into that trap.”

The coaching staff also may want to look into how it is disciplining its players — or maybe discipline isn’t happening, and that’s the problem. Seeing three different players lose their tempers and hurt their team with penalties and ejections in the last few seasons has also put a spotlight directly on Nagy. Whether the Bears coach chooses to back up his “every action has a reaction” comment by punishing Nichols remains to be seen. It’s not a good look for the 25-year-old defensive lineman to have, particularly right now.

This is a Contract Year for Nichols

A fifth-round pick out of Delaware in 2018, Nichols has established himself as a versatile presence on the Bears’ defensive line, playing both defensive end and nose tackle, filling in capably for both DT Akiem Hicks and NT Eddie Goldman in recent seasons.

Last year, Nichols had 5.0 sacks, an interception, 13 QB hits, 40 tackles, three pass deflections and seven tackles for loss — all career-highs. He entered this year with something to prove — and considering it’s a contract year for both he and Hicks, Nichols is essentially playing for a big extension with the Bears next season, and getting ejected from games isn’t the best way to endear yourself.

“I’m just playing this year,” Nichols said heading into the start of the season, via Sports Illustrated. “Who know what the future holds? I’m living right now in the present. I can’t really speak too much on the future. I just know right now, every day I have to continue to get better to give our team a better shot.”

“It’s all about focus, really,” Nichols added. “My time is going to come. I put the work in and I’m going to continue to put the work in. I’m going to let the work speak for itself. The work has gotten me this far. We are going to keep working.”

Nichols now has 10 games left this season to show the Bears why they should keep him around.

