Recently Released Ex-Bills OL Perfect Fit for Bears, Team’s WR Agrees

In a move that seemed to come out of nowhere, the Buffalo Bills announced via Twitter they released left guard Quinton Spain — and it could be serendipitous for the Chicago Bears, should they choose to act. The Bills signed Spain to a three-year, $15 million deal in March after he started every game for them in 2019 and did not allow a sack.

The Bills’ decision to part ways with Spain wasn’t performance based, nor did it stem from conflict or drama. Bills general manager Brandon Beane told the media Wednesday shortly after the team released Spain that they wanted to give the left guard an opportunity to get a fresh start with a new team, which was something Spain welcomed. Perhaps he’d be interested in heading to the Windy City? It’s an idea top Bears Twitter recruiter Cordarrelle Patterson is already on board with.

Bills GM Brandon Beane on the release of OL Quinton Spain: "There's no blame to go around, Quinton Spain is a good guy, a good person … Nothing happened, there's no one thing that, 'this happened and the dam broke.'" Said Bills wanted to give Spain a chance to sign elsewhere — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 21, 2020

Quinton Spain asked for the #Bills to release him so he could pursue an opportunity elsewhere, sources said. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) October 21, 2020

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Bears Could Get Plug & Play Guard in Football Shape With Spain…

The 29-year old Spain spent his first four seasons playing with the Tennessee Titans after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He played in 50 games for the Titans over four years, starting 48. He signed a one-year deal with the Bills prior to the 2019 season, and he played well, accumulating just two penalties all year (both were holding calls) while, as mentioned, not allowing a sack. He saw his playing time suffer a bit this season when the Bills moved Cody Ford to left guard and put free agent acquisition Brian Winters in at right guard, which is likely what led to him exploring opportunities elsewhere.

Spain would be an immediate upgrade for the Bears’ offensive line. He’d be a big body on the line (he’s 6’4″ and 330 pounds), and he has played in four games this season, starting two, so he’s already in football shape. Ever since starting left guard James Daniels went down for the year with a torn pectoral muscle, the Bears’ o-line has looked porous as ever. Rashaad Coward hasn’t been up to snuff, and while Alex Bars seems to have some potential, the Bears may not have the time this season to wait for him to develop. Their running game is in serious trouble, and their pass protection is nothing to write home about. Chicago would be remiss if they didn’t call his agent ASAP.

Bears wideout and kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson agrees.

Im not recruiting but I just watch @quinton_spain highlights 👀👀 @ChicagoBears — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) October 21, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Quinton Spain is Already More Disciplined Than Some Bears’ OL…

Bears tackle Charles Leno Jr. came into the league in 2015, the same year as Spain. Leno has started 84 games to Spain’s 66, but Spain has been a far more disciplined player. Leno has been penalized 37 times in his 84 starts (that’s a penalty in 44 percent of his starts), while Spain has accrued 19 penalties in his 66 starts (28.7 percent of his starts). Coward, who has started 11 games for the Bears over the last two years, has been penalized in 36 percent of his starts.

Spain is also a solid blocker on the move, which is something the Bears and Nick Foles could absolutely benefit from. His salary should also be affordable, as the Bills owe him $4.5 million in fully guaranteed money, per Over the Cap.

For his part, Spain took to Twitter to thank the Bills and their fans, noting it was time for change. He then took a second to click ‘Like’ on Patterson’s Tweet, so stay tuned, Bears fans.

I want to say thank you to the Bills and #BillsMafia Just time for a change, but I appreciate y’all. pic.twitter.com/N8B2MTZ9EE — Mr. Undrafted (@quinton_spain) October 21, 2020

Quinton Spain’s most recent like 👀 pic.twitter.com/V4y1idqDup — Bears Film Room (@BearsFilmRoom) October 21, 2020

READ NEXT: Bears Urged to Trade for Frustrated Bengals WR