Bears Cut Former 1st-Round WR, Clear Space for Star’s Return

The Chicago Bears are moving on from one of their veteran wide receivers with star running back David Montgomery expected to soon rejoin the roster.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears are releasing 28-year-old wideout Breshad Perriman from their active roster ahead of their Monday Night Football showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.

Bears have released WR Breshad Perriman, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens, was originally signed on September 1 to bring more speed and production to the Bears offense after catching 125 passes for 2,066 yards and 14 touchdowns through his first five NFL seasons. Instead, he was ruled inactive for the Bears’ first eight games this season and now leaves Chicago without ever playing a snap for the team.

“Big-time speed,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said of what Perriman brings to the team back in September. “We’ve talked about him, I feel like, every year. We’ve gone back and looked at our grades. We’ve got tons and tons of grades on him, from all of our coaches and all of our scouts. (Speed) has been the one trait. He’s big. He’s 6-2. He can still run and that’s just continuing the speed and explosiveness in this offense.”

The Bears could potentially fill Perriman’s roster spot right away with Montgomery — who has not played since Week 4 due to a knee injury — expected to be activated off of injured reserve for Monday’s game in Pittsburgh. Bears head coach Matt Nagy had said earlier in the week that “there’s a good chance” Montgomery would play against the Steelers.

The latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Bears Newsletter!

Montgomery’s Return Could Be Well-Timed

There’s no question the Bears will be a better offense once Montgomery is back on the field. The third-year running back had eclipsed 100 rushing yards in two of his four games this season, including his two-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 4 before he dropped out with his knee injury. Getting Montgomery back right now, though, should be especially beneficial for the Bears with Damien Williams already ruled out on their injury report against the Steelers with his own knee injury.

During Montgomery’s absence, the Bears have leaned heavily on sixth-round rookie Khalil Herbert for their running game and found a good amount of success despite his inexperience. Herbert has rushed 78 times for 344 yards and a touchdown in the four games since Montgomery was placed on IR, scoring his first career touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 and having his first 100-yard game against Tampa Bay’s top-tier rushing defense. He also earned recognition on Pro Football Focus’ Midseason All-Rookie Offense Team for his efforts.

If Montgomery is back against the Steelers, it will be interesting to see how the Bears’ backfield functions with both him and a more-proven Herbert in the rotation. No knock against Williams — who has 139 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries and 11 receptions for 64 yards this season — but Herbert has looked like a better rushing partner for Montgomery recently. The rookie has also been involved more as a passing target over the past three weeks, catching nine of his 10 targets for 44 yards.