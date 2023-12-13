Bears Pushed to Use Final 4 Games as Audition for Former 2nd Round CB

With top cornerback Jaylon Johnson potentially headed for free agency next offseason, the Chicago Bears are being encouraged to look at an available veteran who may — or may not — have something to offer.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report named former Cleveland Browns corner Greedy Williams as a player Chicago should consider bringing in for the final four remaining games of the regular season. Currently a free agent, Holder thinks Williams could use the remainder of the year as a tryout of sorts.

“The Bears are already competing for next year and beyond. They should use these final four weeks of the regular season to see which young players can stick around for the long haul,” Holder wrote, adding:

“With Jaylon Johnson’s contract about to expire, they Bears will likely be looking to add a cornerback in the offseason, and it’d be worth it to see what the 26-year-old Williams can do. Worst-case scenario, he’s bad and they move on from him in the spring. Best case, he shows enough promise to compete for a starting job next summer.”

What Would Bears Be Getting if They Added CB Greedy Williams?

The last time the #Browns didn’t have a 1st round pick with their first selection? 2019 pick #46 Greedy Williams In 2021

– 55% completion allowed

– passer rating of 74 when targeted pic.twitter.com/BdI1hP2Gxd — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) April 25, 2022

A second-round pick for the Browns (46th overall) out of LSU in 2019, Williams was a standout defensive back for the Tigers. He had six interceptions as a redshirt freshman in 2017, to go with eight in his sophomore season in 2018. He declared for the draft after that.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed him early on. After missing four games as a rookie, Williams suffered nerve damage in his shoulder during training camp in 2020. The injury kept him out for the entire year. He was healthy in 2021, playing 16 games (eight starts). The injury bug bit him again in 2022, however.

A hamstring issue landed him on injured reserve, and he wound up playing in 11 games last season, contributing primarily on special teams.

After four years in Cleveland, he was not re-signed. Williams inked a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in March of 2023, but he was released at the end of August when roster cuts were made.

Over his three active seasons, Williams has played in 39 games (21 starts). He has 99 total tackles (two for loss), a forced fumble, 12 pass defenses and two interceptions. His best season came in 2021, when he had 41 tackles, forced a fumble, broke up 10 passes and snagged two interceptions.

He might be worth taking a flier on, but it’s unlikely the Bears will need to fill Johnson’s spot, at least next season.

Bears Will Likely Franchise Tag Jaylon Johnson if New Deal Isn’t Worked Out

Remember when Jaylon Johnson said he wasn’t trying to reset the cornerback market on his next deal? Things change. pic.twitter.com/3E476aySjV — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) December 12, 2023

With Johnson playing at such a high level, it’s unlikely the Bears will let him walk. He has a 90.9 coverage grade from PFF, with opposing quarterbacks netting a paltry 26.2 passer rating when targeting him.

In a December 11 appearance on the Parkins & Spiegel Show, Johnson confirmed he’ll likely be looking to re-set the cornerback market.

“Realistically after this season I feel like there’s not a thing that you can say that I’m not doing,” Johnson said.

“Before this season, for three years, I’ve covered at a high rate,” Johnson added, noting that prior to this season, the primary knock on him was his lack of interceptions. This year, he has four, a career high.

“After this year you can’t say I can’t cover at a high level. You can’t I’m not an elite cover guy. That I can’t take the ball away. You can’t say that to me that I can’t tackle. Realistically, what is it that I can’t do that deserves top pay?”

He’s makes some solid points. If he and Bears general manager Ryan Poles can’t agree to terms of a new deal, though, the franchise tag will be Chicago’s likely route. Johnson is too good to let walk.