Calls for QB Mitch Trubisky Amplify After Nick Foles Struggles

Bears fans call for Mitch Trubisky

We’re just seven weeks into the 2020 NFL season, but the Chicago Bears have already had what feels like an entire year’s worth of ups and downs. Head coach Matt Nagy benched former starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky Week 3 against the Falcons, replacing him with veteran Nick Foles. The Bears were 5-1 heading into their Monday night clash against the Los Angeles Rams, and a win would have given them the NFC’s best record. Instead, they managed to score three points on offense in a humbling loss.

Now 5-2, Chicago sits stuck in a very familiar cycle: They have a Super Bowl caliber defense, and a beyond questionable offense. The Bears are last in the league in rushing, and 30th in yards per pass. The ever-streaky Foles currently boasts the league’s longest streak of interceptions, throwing one in each of his last six starts, dating back to last season — and those frequent mistakes have several fans and analysts calling for a Trubisky revival.

Bears Twitter Begins Calling for Mitch Trubisky

After Foles tossed two interceptions and missed multiple open receivers badly, calls for Trubisky became more frequent and more amplified than in recent weeks, when the team was winning.

Fans and analysts alike began questioning whether Trubisky might be a better option than Foles, particularly considering the team’s recent offensive line struggles. Opposing defenses know Foles is immobile, and when pass protection breaks down, he’s much more of a sitting duck than Trubisky, who remains the team’s second-leading rusher despite not playing a snap since Week 3.

Bears Fans Are Also Calling Chicago Sports Radio Shows En Masse…

On their daily ESPN 1000 radio show Kap & J. Hood, hosts David Kaplan and Jonathan Hood discussed the Bears’ recent loss to the Rams with analyst Albert Breer. Kaplan mentioned the discontent Bears fans have been expressing before posing the following question to Breer:

“Mitchell Trubisky this season when he’s quarterbacking: 18 points a game, 5.14 yards per play, 30 yards per drive, 36.4 percent conversion on third down. Nick Foles? Worse in every single number. So there are going to be people this morning that are gonna say: ‘Hold on a second, your offensive line sucks. You can’t run the ball. At least play the guy whose legs allow you to try and extend plays. What do you say to that?”

Breer seemed to understand where the calls for Trubisky are coming from. “I don’t think it’s horrible. I don’t think that idea is horrible. I just, what I saw last night? If you don’t have your crap taken care of up front, it’s almost impossible to do anything in the NFL,” Breer said. “I just think if you don’t have an offensive line you can count on, then you’re trying to make up for it everywhere else.”

The Bears have a week until the trade deadline. If they can make a move to add an offensive lineman to help a unit that is clearly struggling, they have to do it, because if they don’t, they could also have a quarterback controversy on their hands very soon.

