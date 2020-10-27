Calls for QB Mitch Trubisky Amplify After Nick Foles Struggles

We’re just seven weeks into the 2020 NFL season, but the Chicago Bears have already had what feels like an entire year’s worth of ups and downs. Head coach Matt Nagy benched former starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky Week 3 against the Falcons, replacing him with veteran Nick Foles. The Bears were 5-1 heading into their Monday night clash against the Los Angeles Rams, and a win would have given them the NFC’s best record. Instead, they managed to score three points on offense in a humbling loss.

Now 5-2, Chicago sits stuck in a very familiar cycle: They have a Super Bowl caliber defense, and a beyond questionable offense. The Bears are last in the league in rushing, and 30th in yards per pass. The ever-streaky Foles currently boasts the league’s longest streak of interceptions, throwing one in each of his last six starts, dating back to last season — and those frequent mistakes have several fans and analysts calling for a Trubisky revival.

Nick Foles has an interception in every game this season. According to https://t.co/n0PogZbCca he also has 1+ interceptions over his last six games – Longest active streak in the NFL. Give Trubisky a chance to spark the team. #Bears #DaBears — Rob Schwarz Jr. ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🏈 🐻⬇️ (@ChiRuxinBGO) October 27, 2020

Bears Twitter Begins Calling for Mitch Trubisky

After Foles tossed two interceptions and missed multiple open receivers badly, calls for Trubisky became more frequent and more amplified than in recent weeks, when the team was winning.

Mitch Trubisky waiting for Matt Nagy to make a change at quarterback for the Bears pic.twitter.com/wyhnCJzwuB — George Jarjour (@gjarjour) October 27, 2020

Yes the Bears O-line stinks and the Rams pressure up front is impressive. But I can’t remember 60 minutes where Trubisky played as poorly all night as Foles has tonight. 1st time I’ve felt the double standard is glaring. — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) October 27, 2020

We know this might be overdramatic. But what does Foles bring to the table that Mitchell Trubisky did not? — Bears Nation (5-2) #ExtendARob (@BearsNationCHI) October 27, 2020

Mitch trubisky on the bench watching nick foles pic.twitter.com/mlow3chN8u — John (@iam_johnw) October 27, 2020

Mitch Trubisky watching Nick Foles be terrible and only score 3 points on offense pic.twitter.com/H9x2nTB7gU — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) October 27, 2020

Just a reminder Mitch Trubisky got benched for basically nothing and Foles has thrown 6tds and 5ints. 3 of those TDs came in garbage time vs the #Falcons. — JJ LaPlante (@JJLaPlanteeee) October 27, 2020

I want Mitch Trubisky back. You can’t possibly tell me Foles has done any better. Foles can make changes at the line but that is literally the only difference. Mitch can extend plays, run and throw on the run which we obviously need since we have giant toddlers playing Oline. — WindyCityFlyer🐻🇺🇸🐻🇬🇷🎃👻 (@BearForceOne98) October 27, 2020

Since Nick Foles became the Bears' starter in Week Four, the Bears are dead last in the NFL with an average of 263 yards per game. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 27, 2020

.@GregMcElroy on @GetUpESPN on the Chicago Bears offense, weak OL, and the stationary Nick Foles: "The guy that gives them the best chance to win is Mitch Trubisky because at least he gives you a chance offensively because of his legs. He can create, he can run around…" — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) October 27, 2020

I still gotta wonder…..if Foles is gonna play like this, why not see what you have with the Trubisky….to you, confirm hes bad or not 🤷‍♂️ — Matthew McCarthy (@Matthodical1) October 27, 2020

As a starter in 2020 Nick Foles 2-2

Trubisky 3-0 pic.twitter.com/VuSEy1BxMn — Bret Cigelnik (@BretCigelnik) October 27, 2020

Fans and analysts alike began questioning whether Trubisky might be a better option than Foles, particularly considering the team’s recent offensive line struggles. Opposing defenses know Foles is immobile, and when pass protection breaks down, he’s much more of a sitting duck than Trubisky, who remains the team’s second-leading rusher despite not playing a snap since Week 3.

Bears Fans Are Also Calling Chicago Sports Radio Shows En Masse…

On their daily ESPN 1000 radio show Kap & J. Hood, hosts David Kaplan and Jonathan Hood discussed the Bears’ recent loss to the Rams with analyst Albert Breer. Kaplan mentioned the discontent Bears fans have been expressing before posing the following question to Breer:

“Mitchell Trubisky this season when he’s quarterbacking: 18 points a game, 5.14 yards per play, 30 yards per drive, 36.4 percent conversion on third down. Nick Foles? Worse in every single number. So there are going to be people this morning that are gonna say: ‘Hold on a second, your offensive line sucks. You can’t run the ball. At least play the guy whose legs allow you to try and extend plays. What do you say to that?”

Breer seemed to understand where the calls for Trubisky are coming from. “I don’t think it’s horrible. I don’t think that idea is horrible. I just, what I saw last night? If you don’t have your crap taken care of up front, it’s almost impossible to do anything in the NFL,” Breer said. “I just think if you don’t have an offensive line you can count on, then you’re trying to make up for it everywhere else.”

The Bears have a week until the trade deadline. If they can make a move to add an offensive lineman to help a unit that is clearly struggling, they have to do it, because if they don’t, they could also have a quarterback controversy on their hands very soon.

