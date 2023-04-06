Former NFL MVP Willing to Be Backup for Bears QB Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears may have already settled on P.J. Walker as their backup quarterback for the 2023 season, but if not, there is a former NFL MVP on the market who would gladly join them to back up starter Justin Fields.

Cam Newton, a former No. 1 overall pick and 11-season NFL veteran, recently published a video to his YouTube channel explaining that, while he still feels confident he can be a starting quarterback in the league, he is considering accepting a backup role for the first time in his career after sitting out for the entire 2022 season.

Newton also shared his short list of passers he would be willing to back up in 2023, naming Justin Fields as his No. 3 option behind Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson.

“As I made my list, I was saying to myself, ‘Who would be some guys that I could serve? Who could I take up under my wing and, in essence, allow them to be the face but also I would just want to help them in any type of way,” Newton said, later adding that he has familiarity with Fields after the latter was an All-Star for his C1N 7v7 football camp.

The remaining guys on Newton’s would-play-behind list include Tua Tagovailoa (Miami’s starter), Malik Willis (Tennessee’s 2022 third-rounder), C.J. Stroud (incoming rookie), Bryce Young (incoming rookie), Anthony Richardson (incoming rookie), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia’s starter), Aaron Rodgers (four-time MVP and soon-to-be New York Jet), Josh Allen (Buffalo’s starter) and Sam Howell (Washington’s starter).

Cam Newton Touted Justin Fields’ Talent Years Ago

Newton has gotten a bad rap for his eccentric, unyielding personality over the past decade-plus in the NFL, but it is hard to deny that his ties with Fields could make him an ideal veteran mentor for him as he continues into Year 3 with the Bears.

Newton has known Fields for a long time, having coached him in the 2017 NFA 7v7 National Championships when Fields was a five-star high school recruit. He was so impressed with Fields’ performance that he publicly declared him “the best recruit in the country.” Meanwhile, the respect is reciprocated by Fields, who says he modeled his game after Newton and considers him the reason why he wears the No. 1 jersey.

“Growing up when he was at Auburn, he’s kind of who I modeled my game after,” Fields said in 2017, via USA Today. “So it’s definitely great learning from him.”

Bears Could Count Cam Newton as Fallback Plan

Now, the Bears are probably content to stick things out with Walker as Fields’ backup. They did sign him to a two-year, $4 million contract that comes with about half of the money guaranteed. The Bears would also not be able to ditch Walker without eating at least $1.5 million in dead cap for the 2023 season, so financially, it wouldn’t be a wise decision to replace him. But if something happens and Chicago finds itself needing a new veteran to hold things down behind Fields, Newton would make some sense.

Newton also seems to understand his situation, as someone who turns 34 in May and hasn’t played a full season of football since 2020 with the New England Patriots. He knows the type of talent he has, but he also knows he has a lot to offer as a mentor.

“Now, some of those guys may already have penciled in backups that the franchise is probably OK with and that’s fine, I’m just voicing my opinion and getting the narrative out,” Newton said. “And I didn’t want anybody to assume or live in this false bravado like, ‘Oh yeah right, Cam, hang it up! Your heyday is over with!’ But, the truth of the matter is, yes, I am 33, soon to be 34, and I do believe that I do [possess] a talent that not a lot of people have, but on another front, I have so much I can provide that someone else provided for me.”