Cardinals Roasted for Using ‘Phallic Symbol’ to Trash Talk Bears

The Arizona Cardinals beat up on the Chicago Bears Week 13, winning 33-22 in the unfavorable weather conditions at Soldier Field. The Cardinals were the heavy favorites, and the Bears, led by aging backup Andy Dalton, didn’t do much to challenge Kyler Murray and company, losing for the sixth time in seven games. Shortly after the final whistle, Arizona’s official Twitter account sent out an attempted diss that wound up getting the team roasted instead.

The individual(s) in charge of the Cardinals’ Twitter page tweeted out an image of Cloud Gate inverted to look like an ‘L,’ adding a cardinal sitting a top it for good measure. Trouble is, when turned upside down, the shiny, silver Chicago bean-shaped landmark reminded fans and analysts alike of a more suggestive image. Here’s a look at the tweet:

It was an attempt at trash talk, to be sure, but it wound up backfiring in a major — and majorly hilarious — way.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals’ Failed Tweet

It didn’t take long for folks on Twitter to point out that the inverted image of Cloud Gate (which is also referred to as The Bean) looked like … something else. WARNING: Some NSFW/suggestive language appears in the following tweets.

Imagine 1. Creating this image

2. Approving this image

3. Posting this image https://t.co/Jg5Q4BSGXF — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) December 6, 2021

Analyst Brett Kollman summed up the thoughts of many:

ESPN’s Sarah Spain, a Bears fan at heart, captured the thoughts of Chicagoans everywhere:

We’ll accept your defeat of our football team, but we will NOT accept you turning The Bean into a penis. https://t.co/z5G8HwGAr3 — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) December 5, 2021

Ex-NFL player Will Blackmon went in for the kill:

I thought cold weather did the opposite … https://t.co/Ssf7WCepcZ — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) December 5, 2021

Largely, fan sentiment was captured in the following tweet:

why did you make the bean a penis, arizona cardinals? — eric, fr❄️m ❄️nline™ (@ericisbad_) December 5, 2021

The tweet garnered so much negative attention, Arizona’s official Twitter page felt the need to send out a follow-up tweet for verification:

It’s an L guys… get your minds out of the gutter. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 6, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

‘Phallic’ Cardinals Tweet Gets National Attention

The tweet was a definite swing and miss by Arizona’s Twitter team, and it wound up getting national attention. Kyle Brandt dubbed it the “biggest head scratcher” of the week on Good Morning Football.

“I champion a lot of these social media artists out there for each team, cause it’s tough. You gotta have something funny, you gotta be trendy, you gotta make everybody’s head turn. This was not it,” Brandt said on GMFB December 6. “This was a whiff. … They took The Bean in Chicago and made it into an ‘L,’ which at best is a reach, at worst is indecent.”

Brandt wasn’t the only national personality to skewer Arizona’s Twitter team.

“Personally, I think if you have the best record in the NFL and you beat a team as terrible as the Bears, you should just lay low afterward and move on to the next week,” Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated wrote, noting that instead, the Cards chose to celebrate their victory by tweeting a “phallic symbol.”

“I thought somebody got hacked and tweeted something they’re not supposed to,” Brandt joked, adding, in reference to the Cardinals: “You guys got the ‘W,’ but believe me, you took the ‘L’ on social media.”

READ NEXT: Bears’ RB David Montgomery Delivers Strong Message After Latest Loss