Former WR Chad Johnson Has Curious Advice for Bears QB Justin Fields

Chad Johnson has some words of wisdom for Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Johnson, who was a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001-2010, never played with Andy Dalton, who arrived in Cincy in 2011. Perhaps that’s why he directed his advice at Fields and not the veteran signal-caller.

It’s clear Johnson was being tongue and cheek when he advised Fields to do the following via Twitter:

“Justin I’m always open but since I’m busy Allen Robinson is as well, no matter what the play call is you can always change it at the los & throw to him to make year 1 easy,” Johnson Tweeted.

Justin I’m always open but since I’m busy Allen Robinson is as well, no matter what the play call is you can always change it at the los & throw to him to make year 1 easy https://t.co/yWyqkiUKIf — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 25, 2021

While Johnson was obviously just having a little fun, he has a point: Allen Robinson is generally always open, and will be a huge crutch for the rookie quarterback to lean on — when he finally sees the field, that is.

Fields is Ready to Come Off the Bench

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been adamant that Dalton will start, and Fields will get the call when he’s ready. While he has made it clear he’s going to play with a competitive fire, the 22-year-old quarterback has also let it be known he’s just fine in the backup role right now.

“I mean if I don’t believe in it, then it’s not going to work out,” Fields said on June 17 about Nagy’s plans for him. “My job is strictly to get better, be the best quarterback I can be and help my team win. That’s what I am going to do, whether it’s starting, whether it’s sitting, I’m going to do whatever is the best that is going to help us win.”

That’s a pretty healthy attitude for a rookie with Fields’ background to have, but the former Ohio State standout has been getting nothing but rave reviews since landing in the Windy City.

Fields is Ready to Get to Know His New Receiving Corps Better

While he has impressed at rookie minicamp, and he has thrown to them with no pads on, Fields is ready to hone his skills while throwing to the likes of Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Damiere Byrd.

“It’s been great. All of those guys are weapons on offense and very talented,” Fields said. “Just getting that timing down with routes on air and doing that stuff, that’s really big just in terms of seeing their body language, seeing the way they run each and every route. Of course, the more reps you get with them, the better timing you will have and we’ll both be on the same page. All of those guys are great guys on and off the field — they’ve taught me a lot so far so I’m definitely thankful for those guys.”

If Fields gels with a few of his new wideouts or tight ends, he can also throw comfortably to more targets than just A-Rob — much to the chagrin of Ochocinco.

