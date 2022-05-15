Justin Fields’ Ex-Teammate Has Warning for Bears Fans

Chris Olave has the utmost faith in Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, and he had a revealing message for fans of the team who may be doubting whether the second-year signal-caller can become a solid QB in the NFL.

The No. 11 overall pick for the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 NFL draft this year, Olave spent his 2019-2020 seasons at Ohio State catching passes from Fields, so he has a better idea than most what makes the young QB tick.

“He is going to find a way to win games and do what he does,” Olave told Mark Carman on the May 7 episode of Da Windy City podcast about Fields. “He is fast, a great leader, everything you want in a quarterback. He has it all.”

Olave also had a warning for Bears fans when it comes to doubting his former QB.

Olave to Bears Fans: ‘Get That Out Your Head’

Fields, who had an up and down rookie campaign with the Bears last year, started 10 games, completing 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, also adding 420 yards and two TDs on the ground.

Olave caught 98 passes for 1,569 yards and 19 touchdowns in 20 games playing with Fields at Ohio State, and he says those who are doubting what Fields can bring to the table should toss the lack of faith out the window, fast.

“That ain’t no question man, get that out your head. He is going to be good,” Olave said when asked whether Bears fans should have concerns about the second-year quarterback. “He is one of the hardest workers. He is going to find a way.”

Fields Has ‘Different Mindset’ Heading Into Year 2

With a first-year head coach (Matt Eberflus), a new offensive coordinator (Luke Getsy) and a new QBs coach (Andrew Janocko), the 23-year-old quarterback says he’s feeling great about where he’s at both mentally and physically.

Unlike last year, Fields has already been named the starter, so he’ll be getting every first-team snap.

“It feels good just having that mindset,” Fields said on April 19 at the team’s voluntary veteran minicamp. ‘It’s definitely a different mindset than last year, so I’m ready for the role and I’m ready to lead this offense and lead this team.”

“He’s got a really good confidence in the room,” Eberflus said about Fields at minicamp in April. “When I’m in the quarterback room, when I’m in the offensive room, [he’s] calling out the plays, executing and then what the adjustments are if we may have that for that particular play.”

If Fields can limit his mistakes and continue growing (his 11.8 yards per completion ranked seventh among starting QBS last year and his 420 rushing yards ranked fifth), he’ll make believers out of the doubters very fast — but it will have to happen on the field.

