Ideal ‘Robert Quinn Replacement’ Emerging for Bears

Adding pass rushers will be at the top of the to-do list for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles heading into the 2023 offseason.

The Bears have the lowest pass rush grade in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, and their 15 sacks through Week 10 ranks 29th out of 32 teams. After trading top pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on October 26, the Bears have managed just 3.0 sacks in the three games they have played without him.

Quinn set a franchise record in 2021 for most sacks in a single season with 18.5, breaking Bears legend Richard Dent’s previous mark of 17.5. Considering Chicago also traded away Khalil Mack in March of 2022, landing a replacement on the defensive line to rush the passer is of paramount importance.

In his recent mock draft for CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso thinks the Bears could land their “Robert Quinn replacement” in the 2023 NFL draft, and his pick is an intriguing one: Myles Murphy out of Clemson University.

Adding Myles Murphy Would Give Bears Potentially Dominant Pass Rusher

One of the best offensive tackles in the nation vs. one of the premier pass rushers. Advantage: Myles Murphy. pic.twitter.com/sNXSst3oJU — Cory (@realcorykinnan) October 25, 2022

As a freshman in 2020, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Murphy finished with 5.0 sacks, three quarterback hits and 12 hurries in 224 pass rush snaps (stats courtesy of PFF). In 332 pass rush snaps as a sophomore, he tallied 9.0 sacks and 33 hurries and so far through 10 games in 2022, he has amassed 6.0 sacks, six QB hits and 14 hurries.

“Murphy hasn’t been quite as dominant this year as he was last, but he has traits for days and will pair nicely with Dominique Robinson in Chicago for years to come,” Trapasso noted.

Murphy Has Also Been a Beast Against the Run

TURNOVER TIGERS! Myles Murphy forces a fumble, Mario Goodrich recovers! Watch live on ABC or https://t.co/sZgdUk0oNJ.#ALLIN 🐅🐾 pic.twitter.com/mYS22Mk7Ik — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 6, 2020

The Marietta, Georgia native could also give the Bears a boost on run defense. Murphy has a stellar 92.1 run defense grade from PFF over his collegiate career, and his power, explosiveness and burst help make him a frequent visitor in opponents’ backfields.

The young pass rusher has 110 total tackles (36 for loss), six forced fumbles and five tipped passes so far in his three years at Clemson, and draft experts everywhere think he has the potential to be a top 10 draft pick in 2023.

Here’s what draft analyst Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network wrote about Murphy as a prospect:

While Murphy’s athleticism is superb, his best trait might be his power. The Clemson EDGE has elite power capacity with his length, short-area burst, and frame density. His burst and length, in particular, allow for rare displacement potential. With his power capacity, Murphy can blast blockers back off the snap and pave open lanes. Murphy generates consistent movement with his power, and his extensions are extremely forceful. On some reps, he instantly pinches the pocket and erases lanes to step up. Murphy’s power is extremely effective at knocking linemen off-base and opening up windows for successive moves. Additionally, Murphy can quickly reload, re-exert, and roll his hips to drive additional power forward.

Heading into Week 12, Chicago has two intriguing young pass rushers on its roster in the rookie fifth-rounder Robinson and Trevis Gipson, but the latter was a product of the former regime, so Gipson’s future beyond this year is a question mark. There’s no question adding a player of Murphy’s athleticism would help turn the unit around.