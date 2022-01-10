Bears Set to Interview ‘Strong’ GM Candidate After Firing Ryan Pace: Report

The Chicago Bears are set to have new leadership after firing head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on January 10.

According to Bears insider Adam Hoge of NBC Sports, the team already has its first potential GM candidate lined up for an interview — and it’s someone who has as history with the organization: Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown.

“One name to watch is Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown,” Hoge reported on January 10, shortly after the Bears made the firings of Pace and Nagy official. “Brown is expected to be interviewed for the position and is a ‘strong’ candidate, according to league sources. … The team began to do its homework on potential GM candidates last month and Brown was identified as a target. He is said to be interested in the position.”

Brown Has Strong Resumé That Includes Previous Stint With Bears

Brown has spent the last five years with the Colts, where he has helped draft All-Pro players like Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard and Jonathan Taylor. He has over 20 years of experience coaching in the pros, and his resumé includes director of player personnel for the Washington Football Team from 2008-13, director of pro personnel for the Bears (2001-07) and working as vice president of player personnel for the Cleveland Browns (2014-15).

“There are a number of factors that make Brown a logical fit the Bears,” Hoge added, referencing Brown’s time as Chicago’s assistant director of pro personnel from 2001-07. “George McCaskey and Ted Phillips have familiarity with him. Brown has been Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s right-hand man for the last five years in Indianapolis, largely directing the Colts’ drafts, which have been strong. Ballard was a finalist for the Bears’ general manager job in 2015, but the Bears hired Ryan Pace instead. Hiring Brown now could be seen as somewhat of a do-over for that decision.”

Brown’s History of Selecting Solid Linemen is Particularly Intriguing

One of the primary issues for the Bears in recent years has been a porous offensive line. With QB Justin Fields entering his second season, fixing an o-line that allowed a league-high 58 sacks in 17 games this season is priority No. 1.

Brown, as Hoge also notes, is best known for his keen eye in the scouting department, drafting the likes of three-time All-Pro Nelson, while also shoring up other key positions on the line.

“Brown is known for his detailed scouting eye, with one example being Colts right tackle Braden Smith, who was drafted in the second round in 2018,” Hoge added. “Smith has shorter arms and was a guard at Auburn, but Brown had a plan for Smith to play right tackle right away, which surprised even Ballard, who thought he was better suited at guard. Smith ended up starting at right tackle as a rookie and just signed a four-year, $72.4 million contract extension in July.”

The Bears could really use someone with a proven track record in scouting. With a history of developing and bringing in young talent, Brown may be one of the better fits for Chicago considering their current needs. We’ll see how it goes, but he’s certainly a name worth watching in the coming weeks.

