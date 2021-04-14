Ex-Bears Fan Favorite Teases Exit, Visits NFC Team: Report

It looks like All-Pro kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson may have found a new home. After spending the previous two seasons with the Chicago Bears, the talented vet is visiting the Atlanta Falcons, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network — and a deal is expected to get done soon. The eight-year vet signed a two-year, $10 million deal with Chicago in 2019, and the team chose not to re-sign him. A man of many talents, Patterson was bound to land somewhere, and it’s looking like it will be Atlanta.

Patterson seemingly confirmed his exit from the Windy City Wednesday afternoon when he Tweeted: “I’m going to miss my boys in Chicago.”

Veteran WR/returner Cordarrelle Patterson is visiting the #Falcons, sources say. The expectation is the sides will have a deal soon. So some sweet SkyCam angles coming your way in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/QDfg4zANqj — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 14, 2021

The latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Patterson Became Fan Favorite in Chicago

Often referred to as a “Swiss Army Knife” for his versatility and diverse skill set, Patterson was named a first-team All-Pro in each of his two seasons with the Bears. He earned the honors for being one of the best kickoff return men in the game — if not the best — and he was also a second team All-Pro in 2019 as a defensive special teamer.

He averaged 29.2 yards per return in his two seasons in Chicago, scoring a return touchdown each year. A four-time All-Pro, Patterson also played wide receiver with the Bears, and he took significant snaps as a running back in 2020, filling in for an injured Tarik Cohen. Patterson had 132 yards receiving and 232 yards rushing in 2020, and in his short time in Chicago, he managed to endear himself to his teammates and fans alike.

Patterson’s effort on the field was always top-notch, but it was the little things about him that made him special in the eyes of Bears faithful. His pre-game ritual of playing catch with a fan in the stands before every game coupled with his fun Twitter banter and frequent interactions with fans via social media made him an extremely popular player, on the field and off.

Falcons Are Stocked With Former Bears

The current Falcons coaching staff and roster may be full of more ex-Bears than any other team in the NFL. Former defenders Barkevious Mingo and Jonathan Bullard along with running back Mike Davis have signed with Atlanta this offseason, and former Bears quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone, running backs coach Charles London and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino are all with now with the Falcons.

The Bears will certainly miss Patterson’s contributions to the team, and the Falcons, if he does indeed land with them, will benefit from his versatility on special teams and offense, where he’ll be giving Matt Ryan another potential weapon.

“I’m a full-time whatever coach needs me to be,” Patterson said when asked about his position last year, per NBC Sports. “Any time I’m out there on the field, I’m full-time whatever.”

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

READ NEXT: Bears RB David Montgomery Shows Off Progress in New Video