Bears Linked to Cowboys in Potential Blockbuster Trade: Report

Will they or won’t they? Talk of the Chicago Bears moving up in the NFL Draft in order to select a quarterback has been getting louder and more frequent over the last few weeks, and it’s likely not going to quiet until early May when it’s all said and done.

The Bears have been mentioned as a possible trade partner for the Atlanta Falcons, who hold the No. 4 overall pick this year, but talk that Atlanta wants to find its successor to Matt Ryan has also been heating up lately, and the Falcons aren’t a sure thing when it comes to trading away their first-rounder this year. Now, however, the Bears are being mentioned in connection with another NFC team in a possible huge first-round trade: the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys Could Have Very Specific Draft Plans

On Draft Insiders with Trey Wingo and Tony Pauline, the two co-hosts discussed the Cowboys’ plans for the upcoming draft, and they dropped a few interesting nuggets. Pauline, who is a draft analyst for Pro Football Network, revealed what he knew about how the Cowboys plan to use their 10th overall pick this year. Apparently, Dallas is hoping to land the best offensive lineman available in Penei Sewell.

“From what I’m hearing is, right now it looks like if Penei Sewell falls into their laps, that’s the player they’re going to select. Otherwise, it’ll be one of the cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn,” Pauline said. Then, he added this gem:

“I’m also told the Cowboys will look hard to trade down. They are not against trading down. One of the teams I’m told is willing to trade up is the Chicago Bears, who want to trade up to get a quarterback. … If the Cowboys can move down, pick up some additional draft picks, I’m told that they are more than open to doing it. I’m not told they’re shopping the pick, but it depends on whether Penei Sewell is there and what offers they’re given.”

Hmmm. Here’s the thing. Sewell is widely considered to be the top o-line prospect in the draft this year, and he’ll likely be the first non-quarterback selected. Thus, it’s highly unlikely he’ll still be there at 10 when the Cowboys have their selection.

Pick No. 10 May Not Be Enough to Snag a Franchise QB

Noting it didn’t go so well for Bears general manager Ryan Pace and company the last time they moved up in the draft to address the position (filed under Trubisky, Mitchell) what Wingo and Pauline didn’t mention was that the majority of the top five quarterbacks available this year will most likely be off the board by the time pick No. 10 rolls around.

Still, if Trey Lance or Justin Fields slips to 10, the idea that Dallas may be amenable to dealing that pick is something Bears Nation should keep an eye on. There are a lot of “what ifs” surrounding the draft every year, along with a ton of surprises — and you know what they say: Anything is possible on draft day.

