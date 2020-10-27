Bears Cut Defender, Free Up Spot on Practice Squad: Report

The Chicago Bears have released defensive lineman Terry Beckner from their practice squad, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. The Bears signed Beckner to their practice squad in late-September, so they’re likely freeing up a spot for a different player they may have their eye on.

Beckner was a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he spent some time on the Bucs’ practice squad last season before being released. He served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy prior to his release from Tampa Bay last year.

Beckner played his college ball at Missouri, where he had 120 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, an interception and two fumble recoveries in his four seasons. He tore the ACL ligaments in both his right and left knees, but still managed to come back after both injuries to have a solid senior season.

Bears Now Have an Open Spot on Their 16-Player Practice Squad

The Bears went and signed Beckner when nose tackle John Jenkins went on IR with a thumb injury, and now that Jenkins is back, Chicago no longer has need of his services. Beckner’s release comes at a time where the Bears could be looking to add some depth to an area of need (of which there are many). Chicago currently has three offensive linemen on its practice squad, but none inspire any hope or confidence, and with 2019 undrafted free agent Sam Mustipher currently the team’s backup center, it wouldn’t hurt the team to add another big body to the mix.

Current players on the Bears’ practice squad include: wide receiver Rodney Adams, quarterback Tyler Bray, linebacker Ledarius Mack, defensive back Marqui Christian, defensive back Xavier Crawford, offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen, wideout Reggie Davis, tight end Jesper Horsted, defensive lineman LaCale London, nose tackle Daniel McCullers, running back Lamar Miller, linebacker Manti Te’o, offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons and offensive lineman Badara Traore.

Bears Likely to Make More Roster Moves Soon

After an abysmal showing Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago may be looking to add another member or two to both its practice squad, as well as its 53-man roster. One likely candidate? The Bears recently worked out wide receiver and return specialist Dwayne Harris.

It would shock no one if the Bears released veteran receiver Ted Ginn Jr. while adding Harris sometime soon. Ginn has been dreadful at fielding punts in Tarik Cohen’s absence, and he has added very little value.

