Bears Place Veteran LB on Injured Reserve, Add Replacement to Roster

Danny Trevathan began his 2021 season on the injured reserve list, and now he’s headed back.

The veteran linebacker for the Chicago Bears has started just one game this season, playing in five. The team announced the move on November 19, and it came as a bit of a surprise, considering Trevathan has played every week since he returned to action Week 5. In corresponding roster moves, the Bears signed edge rusher Bruce Irvin to the practice squad, and promoted linebacker Cassius Marsh to the active roster.

Irvin, a former first-round pick for the Seahawks in 2012, tore his ACL Week 2 last season. He has 52 career sacks in 121 games. Marsh gained notoriety after he was flagged for taunting in Chicago’s Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Bears Also Dealing With Injuries to Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks

Two of Chicago’s top pass rushers, Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks, have yet to practice leading up to the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Mack hasn’t played since Week 7, and Hicks has missed two games so far this season. Linebacker Alec Ogletree, who has been starting in place of Trevathan this season, has also been dinged up lately. With Trevathan out and the defensive line hobbled, the Bears’ pass rush might be taking a significant hit — unless someone else steps up, that is.

Robert Quinn leads the team with 6.5 sacks, but he hasn’t had much help lately. Marsh added a sack in his first appearance against the Steelers, and the Bears will need him and players like second-year pass rusher Trevis Gipson to step up amidst these mounting injuries.

