Bears Eyeing Top Right Tackle, Trade-Down Option: Report

The Chicago Bears could have their choice of top offensive tackles in the 2023 NFL draft class with the No. 9 overall selection, but that isn’t stopping them from spending time with some of their potential trade-down options, too.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears recently held a top 30 visit with Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright, one of the top right tackles in the 2023 class. He is the sixth offensive tackle reported to have taken an official visit with Chicago.

“#Tennessee OT Darnell Wright is on a Top 30 visit with the #Packers, source said, after spending time with the #Bears,” Rapoport tweeted on April 6. “Next stop is the #Bills on a tour that includes nearly 20(!) stops.”

Wright has been frequently discounted in favor of other top tackles in the class, such as Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., but he might be one of the most proven and well-rounded talents in the class at the position. The 6-foot-5, 333-pounder allowed zero sacks and just two hits on his quarterback as the Volunteers’ starting right tackle in 2022 and held up nicely against high-level SEC competition, including Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. — the top defensive player in the 2023 class.

The Bears might have other offensive tackle prospects higher up on their draft board than Wright, but the Tennessee standout could be an ideal target for them if they decide to trade further back in the first round. They currently hold the ninth overall pick and have a few positions of need they could stand to address at that spot, but ESPN 1000’s David Kaplan has reported the Bears are “open for business” on trading the pick away.

Darnell Wright Has Experience at Both Tackle Spots

Wright might project best as an NFL right tackle after delivering his best collegiate season on the right side in 2022, but he does possess either-side versatility, having started a full season at left tackle for the Volunteers in 2021. While he wasn’t quite as effective covering Hendon Hooker’s blindside, he was still one of the better tackles in the SEC with just three sacks allowed over 13 games and a career-high 922 snaps. He also got a little experience on the interior as a freshman, playing a few games at right guard.

One other thing that stands out about Wright: He essentially erased star pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. in Tennessee’s matchup with Alabama in 2022, holding him to three tackles and zero sacks. Anderson would have likely been the No. 1 overall pick if the Bears had held on to the top pick in the draft and has the potential to be a generational talent in the NFL. And yet, when asked who was the best tackle he faced in college, Anderson was quick to identify Wright as his toughest matchup.

“Darnell Wright from Tennessee,” Anderson said, via RockyTopInsider.com. “My sophomore year to my junior year, he had gotten way better. Very athletic, can bend, can re-trace with his steps. If he gets off balance, can sit down on power[-rushes], so it was really exciting going against him this year. He was really great.”

Bears Exploring Fits With Most Top Offensive Tackles

The Bears could still avoid the offensive tackle position and go a different direction with their first-round pick — regardless of whether they stay at No. 9 or trade further down — but they are certainly doing their due diligence in case the obvious route ends up being the best one available to them.

Not only have the Bears brought in Wright for an official visit, but they have also done the same with two other probable first-round selections — Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Georgia’s Broderick Jones. And while there has been no official report about Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski booking a top 30 visit in Chicago, the Bears brought a strong contingent of scouts to see and meet with him at his pro day in March.

The Bears have also been thorough about scouting offensive tackles who could be options for them on either Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft. Maryland’s Jaelyn Duncan — another right tackle and a potential second-rounder — has taken a top 30 visit with the Bears, but so, too, have later-round guys such as Clemson’s Jordan McFadden and Hawaii’s Ilm Manning.

Here’s a running list of the Bears’ reported top 30 visits:

Deslin Alexandre, DE, Pittsburgh: (Per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network)

Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech: (Per Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago)

Adetomiwa Adebawore, IDL, Northwestern: (Per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network)

Jalen Carter, IDL, Georgia: (Per Ryan Poles in his March 16 press conference)

Gervon Dexter Sr., IDL, Florida: (Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2)

Ricky Stromberg, OC, Arkansas: (Per Bleav Network)

Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland: (Per Justin Melo of The Draft Network)

Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State: (Per Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago)

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia: (Per Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago)

Ilm Manning, OT, Hawaii: (Per Justin Melo of The Draft Network)

Jordan McFadden, OT, Clemson: (Per Ryan Roberts of SINow)

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee: (Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network)

Xazavian Valladay, RB, Arizona State: (Per Bears insider Daniel Greenberg)

Payne Durham, TE, Purdue: (Per Justin Melo of The Draft Network)

Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State: (Per Bears insider Daniel Greenberg)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State: (Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors)

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia: (Per Jacquie Franciulli of 247 Sports)