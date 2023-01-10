Bears Sign New Deals With Former 5th-Round WR & Rookie DT

The Chicago Bears have upped their number of returning receivers to six for the 2023 offseason after signing a reserve/futures contract with former fifth-round pick Daurice Fountain on Tuesday, per the team’s transaction wire for January 10.

Fountain was signed to the Bears’ practice squad near the end of October and, despite never receiving an elevation opportunity, finished out the 2022 season with the team. After signing his futures deal on Tuesday, the 27-year-old will now have the chance to follow Chicago into the offseason in hopes that he can stick around until next summer’s training camp and compete for one of the spots in their receiving rotation.

The Bears have doubled their number of returning wide receivers over the past week, beginning with the extension for veteran Equanimeous St. Brown. They also re-signed fellow practice-squad receiver Nsimba Webster in their first batch of reserve/future contracts that were announced on Monday, January 9.

The Bears also brought in their first outside addition of the 2023 offseason when they inked a futures contract with undrafted rookie nose tackle Donovan Jeter on Tuesday, having hosted him for an official visit earlier in the day. Jeter only played 18 defensive snaps during his rookie season — all in Week 2 for the Washington Commanders — but he did record two pressures and make a defensive stop on his lone tackle.

Fountain’s Situation Could Change Before 2023 Camp

Fountain didn’t have much luck in his first stop with the Indianapolis Colts, falling to the practice squad during his rookie season and suffering a season-ending ankle injury prior to the start of his sophomore outing. By the time the Colts moved on from him at the end of the 2020 season, he had only registered two receptions for 23 yards.

Things also didn’t go much better for Fountain in his next stop in Kansas City, where he only played two offensive snaps and mostly saw the field as a special teams contributor. While he did make a few impressive catches for the Chiefs in the 2022 preseason and finished with six catches for 87 yards on seven targets, it wasn’t enough for Kansas City to retain him for the active roster heading into the year.

On paper, Fountain could finally catch a break with the Bears heading into 2023. They are a receiver-needy team who trudged through the 2022 season with inadequate depth at the position, leaving plenty of room for lesser-known players to come in and impress the coaching staff. The real question is: Will Fountain make it to training camp?

The Bears only have six receivers for now and could tip into the double-digits before heading into camp next summer, but they are also expected to aggressively pursue better talent for the room once the new league year begins in March. If a few quality veterans join the room or several rookie picks, Fountain and Webster are going to be the first two on the chopping block — perhaps even before OTAs begin this spring.

Poles ‘Would Love a No. 1’ Receiver for 2023 Season

In addition to making some roster moves, Bears general manager Ryan Poles also held his end-of-season press conference on Tuesday and talked a little bit about the vacancy for a No. 1 wide receiver on their roster heading into the 2023 offseason. Specifically, he was asked whether he felt it was “necessary” to go out and find a true No. 1 receiver for his quarterback this offseason and noted they are “always” looking for playmakers.

“I think you can have a collection of guys who work really well,” Poles said. “I think you can have a tight end mixed in with the group. So collectively, you’ve got to have a good group of playmakers. Obviously, you would love a No. 1 [receiver]. I hope one of these guys on our roster — or someone if he’s available — can develop into that guy. We’ll see, but we’re always trying to look for playmakers and hopefully one of the guys that we have in our locker room now can elevate to that position.”