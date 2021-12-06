Bears’ David Montgomery Delivers Strong Message After Latest Loss

The only statistics Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery cares about are wins and losses. Unfortunately for Montgomery and the 4-8 Bears, winning games has eluded them for much of the season.

Montgomery gained 141 total yards (90 rushing, 51 receiving) in the Bears’ 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals Week 13, also scoring a touchdown. His eight catches led the team, and it was the second-best receiving game of his three-year career.

The third-year running back has 566 yards rushing (4.2 yards per carry) and four touchdowns so far this season, numbers that are far lower than they would be had he not missed four games with a sprained knee earlier in the year. Montgomery has been one of the only good things about watching the Bears this season, and his effort is obvious and endless on every play.

After the team’s latest loss, Montgomery delivered postgame comments that showed why he has become one of the best leaders on the team.

Montgomery Vows to Keep Working, Pushing His Teammates

“You can only control the now,” Montgomery said after the team’s December 5 loss to the Cardinals. “So I come to work every day getting the guys going. Ain’t gonna be no moping around. I’m not built like that. I been built different my whole life. I’m not going to change now because it get hard. I’m gonna go into work, and I’m going to get on everybody, then we gonna go back to the drawing board and we’re going to figure it out. Because regardless of if anybody else is gonna give up on us, I ain’t giving up on us. So that’s what it’s gonna be.”

The 24-year-old running back also made it clear he doesn’t give a rat’s you know what about stats.

“Honestly, I could care less,” he said. “I’ll be way more happy if I had 12 yards averaging 0.1 yards per carry if we got the win. I could care less about individual stats because the feeling that you get when you win is completely different than having good stats when you lose, and I’m telling you that from my perspective. So individual stats, I don’t care, I could care less. I just want to win.”

Montgomery’s Postgame Comments Reveal His Uniqueness

The Bears have yet to have a winning season since Montgomery arrived in 2019, but that hasn’t stopped the young rusher from giving his all each and every play, win or lose. He explained why after the team’s Week 13 defeat:

The entirety of my life, I’ve dreamed of getting to this level of playing football. I’ve dreamed of getting to the level to where I can say I’m a professional athlete in the NFL. And I’m here. And as you learn you get to the NFL, it’s all predicated off wins and losses. But in the midst of it … you tend to forget why you do what you do. You forget who you do it for. … I started playing this game when I was a little kid. And you’ve got to get back to the basics of just having fun with it. Regardless of how it looks. Even when it’s dark or as as dark as it may seem or as it may be, you’ve still got to understand that it’s still a game you’re still meant to have fun. And everybody in the world doesn’t get to do this. You’ve got to take advantage of it and you’ve got to enjoy it while you’ve got it. Because it’s not forever.

It’s rare for a young player to have a perspective full of awareness the way Montgomery does, and his comments after the loss to the Cardinals reveal why he’ll be one of the top leaders on the team moving forward.

The Bears are now 6-7 when David Montgomery has 100+ yards from scrimmage, and 1-2 this season. If they can’t take advantage of what he gives them on the field, maybe they can at least benefit from his perspective post-game. Story⤵️ https://t.co/rCU7rFWRUy pic.twitter.com/OPMXJA4D5W — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 6, 2021

You can watch Montgomery’s postgame comments in their entirety below:





