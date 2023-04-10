Bears Trade Proposal Nets Team Elite $55 Million Wideout

The Chicago Bears have acquired two talented wide receivers since November and general manager Ryan Poles may not be done adding weapons for quarterback Justin Fields.

Chicago picked up D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers along with a load of draft capital that by itself should be enough to execute a second trade for five-time Pro Bowler and current Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins is available for the minimum price of a second-rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft and a conditional pick, per a report from Mike Jurecki of Arizona Football Daily on March 1.

Doric Sam of Bleacher Report named the Bears among the top trade destinations for Hopkins following the Baltimore Ravens‘ signing of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday, April 9.

“Another team to watch would be the Chicago Bears, who added some help for star quarterback Justin Fields by acquiring D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers but could still use some more talent,” Sam wrote. “Landing Hopkins would accelerate Chicago’s rebuild and help the franchise be competitive in 2023.”

Bears Can Clear Room For Hopkins by Trading Chase Claypool

The Bears already lay claim to three starting-caliber wide receivers but there’s no rule against adding more, just as there is no rule barring a three-win franchise from transforming into a playoff contender in one offseason. The latter is rare, but Chicago has a legitimate shot to pull it off considering all the salary cap space and draft capital Poles amassed for this offseason.

Chicago dealt with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire Chase Claypool at the 2022 trade deadline, sacrificing a second-round pick for the then third-year wideout. Claypool didn’t exactly pan out during his opening stint in a Bears uniform, appearing in seven games and earning three starts on his way to just 14 catches for 140 yards and zero touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

While it’s clearly too early to write off Claypool as an NFL player, that may not be true for the Bears as an individual franchise. Forfeiting what became the first pick in the second round of this year’s draft makes the move a loss if Claypool comes up anywhere short of a Pro Bowl-level season in 2023. But acquiring Moore along with the No. 61 pick in 2023 as well as a future first- and second-rounder from a struggling Panthers team more than makes up for the mistake.

Claypool is not without trade value, and while the Cardinals are in full rebuild mode it is reasonable that Arizona would be interested in adding a young pass-catcher with a high ceiling to complement their franchise quarterback Kyler Murray.

If the Bears can’t move Claypool to the Cardinals as part of a trade for Hopkins, there is presumably several other teams that might be interested in the receiver’s services for the return of a mid-round draft pick.

Addition of Hopkins Elevates Bears WR Group to Among Best in NFL

Moore is already locked in through 2025 after inking a three-year deal worth nearly $62 million. Hopkins most recently signed a two-year extension in Arizona worth $54.5 million but would presumably be seeking a new and longer deal with more guaranteed money upon his arrival at any trade destination. That said, pairing the two of them with Mooney would afford Fields one of the best pass-catching trios in the NFL.

Moore is just 25 years old and has put together three 1,000-plus yard campaigns in five NFL seasons, per Pro Football Reference. Mooney is also 25 and made 81 grabs for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns in 2021, the last time he played a full campaign. Hopkins, meanwhile, will play next season at the age of 31 and has earned three All-Pro nods while racking up 853 catches for 11,298 yards 71 touchdowns across his illustrious 10-year professional career.

The trio of receivers would offer the field-stretching speed of youth and the sure-handedness of veteran performers who have proved their worth on NFL fields over meaningful sample sizes. In other words, they would afford Fields the perfect combination of skills to help him make the leap as a passer in year three after an historic performance as a rusher from the quarterback position in 2022.