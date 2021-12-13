Bears Place Key Defender on Season-Ending IR, Announce New Justin Fields Injury

Fans of the Chicago Bears got a scare after the team’s Week 14 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Shortly after the team’s 45-30 defeat, Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was seen walking through the tunnels at Lambeau, presumably to get examined.

Weird to see Justin Fields walk up Packers tunnel but must be getting examined for something pic.twitter.com/pUJdd4H2cQ — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) December 13, 2021

Fields, who was playing with three cracked ribs, revealed after the game he had gotten x-rays on his non-throwing left hand. “Not on my ribs, just on my hand,” Fields said on December 12. “My hand is just swollen a little bit.”

Bears head coach Matt Nagy gave an update on Fields’ hand the following day, confirming the rookie signal-caller has a left hand contusion. Nagy said it shouldn’t interfere with the rookie QB’s playing time moving forward, but it’s something to keep an eye on, particularly with backup Andy Dalton currently out with an injury to his left hand.

The Bears coach also revealed the team was placing veteran defender and special teamer DeAndre Houston-Carson on injured reserve with a fractured forearm that will require surgery. Thus, his season is over.

Coach Nagy announced that DeAndre Houston-Carson has a fractured forearm and will need surgery. He will be placed on IR. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 13, 2021

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Fields Already Playing Through Painful Rib Injury

“I was probably at about 90 percent,” Fields admitted after the loss to Green Bay. “Just going to continue to get treatment and continue to get my body back.”

The rookie QB also said his rib injury was something that was difficult to escape from throughout the game, as it was always “In the back of my head. Just trying to stay protected and not take any hits, of course. I think there was one sack where I kind-of just fell down. Was just trying not to take any major hits. Main thing was just protecting myself.”

Fields seems to think it’s something he can play through, however.

“Yeah, it’s kind-of sore right now,” the 22-year-old said. “I feel it every throw, but the pain is the same at every throw. The pain is bearable. Again, I’m just going to continue to get treatment, and it’s definitely going to keep getting better.”

The Bears are 1-7 in their last eight games, so they certainly hope it gets better.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Houston-Carson Was key Role Player, Depth Piece for Bears

In his sixth year with the team, Houston-Carson has carved out a solid role as a reserve in the secondary, and he has been a standout when it comes to defensive special teams, as well. DHC has played 50% all of the teams snaps on defense this year, and he has started three games for the Bears on the season.

He has played in 77 games for Chicago since the team drafted him in the sixth round back in 2016. In his 13 games this year, he racked up 51 total tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception, while earning an overall grade of 78.0 from PFF.

READ NEXT: Ex-Bears Starting WR Going to Prison for Fraud