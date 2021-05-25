Devin Hester’s Son Destroys Defenses in Ankle-Breaking Viral Video [LOOK]

Chicago Bears legend Devin Hester is widely recognized as one of the best return men in the history of the NFL — many feel he’s the greatest to ever do it.

A three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, Hester is a likely candidate to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with his induction feeling more like a “when” than “if” scenario at this point. Selected to be a member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team in 2019, Hester played 11 seasons in the league, eight with the Bears, and he established himself as one of the best play-makers in the game in that span.

He had 14 return touchdowns on punts, five on kickoffs and one on a failed field goal attempt. His 20 return scores remain an NFL record unlikely to be broken, and every time he was about to get the ball, there was a feeling that something amazing and exciting was about to happen. In fact, Hester was such a play-maker, the team turned him into a wide receiver.

He caught 217 passes for 2,807 yards and 14 touchdowns as a receiver with Chicago before finishing his career with brief stops in Atlanta, Seattle and Baltimore. He hung up his cleats after the 2016 season, but he has remained an endearing figure to Bears fans everywhere.

Now, it appears Hester’s son Drayton is set to follow in his father’s footsteps — or perhaps blaze a whole new path entirely.

The latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Dray Hester: Young Ankle Breaker

Dray, who is eight years old, first gained national attention a few years ago for his skills on the football field.

“To me it was just a matter of time,” Hester told the Chicago Tribune back in 2019 about Dray gaining attention for his obvious abilities. Now, Dray has his own full-on hype video at the tender age of eight — but when you see the moves this kid has, you’ll know why. Here’s a look at the latest video of Dray destroying defenses, tossing touchdowns and doing pretty much everything a player can do on a football field — and doing it with a stunning finesse reminiscent of his famous father.

@D_Hest23 son might be the greatest youth player in the world right now though lol Swag is on a TRILLION! He 8 or 9 years old pic.twitter.com/lM0UqhUN9c — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) May 23, 2021

Holy stutter-steps, Batman! A chip off the old block, indeed.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Dray Hester is Already Thinking About an NFL Career, Dad Says

Apparently, eight-year-old Dray is already thinking about a career in the NFL. “That’s his mindset: ‘I want to be an NFL player.’ I know that for a fact,” Hester told the Tribune in 2019. “I want to make sure he takes each step and doesn’t overlook anything.”

Dray’s jukes and on-field savvy will undoubtedly remind Bears fans of his father, who returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in the only Super Bowl he was ever in.

Of course Devin Hester took the opening kickoff of the Super Bowl to the house. (Super Bowl XLI: Feb. 4, 2007) @D_Hest23 @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/gUaO6WflCc — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) January 22, 2019

Hester also noted that his son “has a special talent that you don’t see often with a lot of kids.”

You can say that again, Devin.

READ NEXT: Bears GM Makes Strong Statement About ‘Impressive’ Justin Fields