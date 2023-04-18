Bears Predicted to Find ‘Best’ 1st-Round Value in Surprise Defender

The Chicago Bears could have their choice of a couple of premium rookie linemen in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft both on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball; however, ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid believes the best value for their No. 9 overall pick might not be a lineman at all.

In a recent article discussing needs and values for each of the 31 first-round picks in the upcoming draft, Reid made the case that the best player available for the Bears — and consequently the best value they could get with their ninth overall pick — would be Illinois standout and top-of-class cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

“Witherspoon is the top remaining player on my board,” Reid wrote. “Yes, there are bigger needs, but adding an aggressive corner to coach Matt Eberflus’ defense would help the continued retool on that side of the ball. Witherspoon’s instincts and polished technique fit in well here.”

There are wilder possibilities out there — such as Bijan Robinson to the Bears at No. 9 — than Chicago going with Witherspoon in the first round. While they have a quality No. 1 cornerback in Jaylon Johnson, he is heading into the final year of his contract and has an unclear future beyond the 2023 season. Meanwhile, Kyler Gordon had an uneven rookie season that, despite a strong finish, leaves him with uncertain expectations heading into his second season in the system.

With Witherspoon, the Bears would be guarding against the potential departure of Johnson while also adding a high-level Day 1 starter who could help complete the picture for their secondary, which also includes a pair of rock-solid safeties in Eddie Jackson and 2022 PFF All-Rookie selection Jaquan Brisker.

Devon Witherspoon Thrives in Man More Than Zone

Witherspoon has consistently been ranked as one of the top cornerbacks in the class throughout the past several months, sharing the primary spotlight with Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez as both project to potentially be taken inside the top-10 selections. While there are bigger-bodied corners in the 2023 class than the six-foot, 170-pound Witherspoon, he has an aggressive, ball-hawking style of play similar to some of the best man-coverage cornerbacks in the NFL and has the speed — both physically and in his play diagnosis — to create constant problems for pass-catchers when matched up.

The Bears, however, run a 4-3 defensive system that often depends on zone coverage, where Witherspoon is less suited. That’s not to say the Bears couldn’t find uses for his aggressive nose for the ball, especially with him being a consistently good tackler. He is also a prospect with connections to the state of Illinois after playing for the Fighting Illini in college, but it would still be difficult for the Bears to justify spending a top-10 pick on someone who is built to thrive in a man-heavy system at the pro level.

Still, Bears general manager Ryan Poles specifically identified the cornerback position as one of the premium spots that he and his scouts are always going to be evaluating through the pre-draft process, regardless of need. If they believe Witherspoon can be a high-impact player for their defense, it might be worth pulling the trigger on the pick.

“We’re always going to look at pass rushers, we’re going to look at offensive linemen, corners,” Poles said after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. “So that’s where we’re always going to start and see [if we can] play winning football with those premium positions, and then we move from that.”

Bears Taking OT at No. 9 Still Makes Too Much Sense

The Bears might be more willing to entertain conversations about potentially drafting Witherspoon at No. 9 overall if he were more suited for zone coverage, but even if he were the best scheme fit on the planet for them, Chicago’s urgent need for another high-impact offensive tackle would likely still take priority over adding a cornerback.

The Bears have 2022 All-Rookie selection Braxton Jones returning as one of their starting offensive tackles for 2023 — with the potential to play either on the right or left side of the line, as Eberflus previously noted — but the next-up players at the position are Larry Borom and Alex Leatherwood, neither of whom has earned the confidence of the staff to become an every-game starter for them. For that reason along with Poles’ long-term planning approach to rebuilding the Bears’ roster, an offensive tackle simply makes too much sense for them in the first, regardless of whether they trade back.

If the Bears stay at No. 9, they could have their choice of offensive tackles from Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski — who ESPN’s Matt Miller picked as the “best fit” for the Bears in the same piece where Reid suggested Witherspoon — to Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. They could also potentially trade back another handful of picks and still have a good shot at getting a Day 1 starting tackle, perhaps with Tennessee’s Darnell Wright or Ohio State’s other starring tackle, Dawand Jones.

The Bears could wait until after the first round to get a tackle, too; however, the well starts drying up pretty quickly on Day 2. Guys such as Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron and Maryland’s Jaelyn Duncan could present solid fits in the second round, but it is quite a risk for the Bears if they go a different direction at Pick 9 and have to wait all the way until their next selection (Pick 53) to try getting a new starting tackle.