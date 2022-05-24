Ex-Bears DL Announces He Has Signed With AFC Contender

Former Chicago Bears defensive end Brent Urban has inked a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Urban’s wife, Kate, announced the news on Twitter on May 20. The team confirmed Urban’s signing on May 23.

Sources: Former #Cowboys DL Brent Urban has agreed to terms with the #Ravens on a 1-year deal. 😉 @AdamSchefter — Kate Urban (@Kate_KanSkate) May 20, 2022

It will be a homecoming of sorts for the veteran defensive lineman, who was drafted by Baltimore in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft out of the University of Virginia. The deal is a one-year contract for the league minimum, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The journeyman D-lineman spent his 2019-2020 seasons in the Windy City and endeared himself to fans with his gritty play and fun Guitar Hero-esque post-sack celebrations.

Brent Urban with another game-saver for the Bears as he comes up with the third down sack and another strong celebration (with a quick air guitar as he's shown in the past). #Bears — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 4, 2020

Urban: Background & Stats

Urban, 31, spent his first four seasons with the Ravens, playing in 41 games and starting 19. He amassed 52 total tackles (seven for loss), five passes defensed, four QB hits and 3.5 sacks in that span, per PFR.

He signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2019 after his stint in Baltimore, but his time with the Titans didn’t last long, as he was released by the team after just four games.

Tennessee’s loss was Chicago’s gain, as the Bears scooped him up to replace an injured Akiem Hicks immediately after the Titans let him go. Chicago re-signed him to a one-year deal the following season, and he established himself as one of the most underrated run stoppers in the league.

In just under two seasons with the Bears, Urban played in 25 games, starting eight. He had 36 total tackles (three for loss), five QB hits, three passes defensed and 3.5 sacks. His 83.7 grade against the run in 2020 was the third-best amongst all interior offensive linemen that year.

New Cowboys DT Brent Urban had a 79.7 run defense @PFF grade in 2018 and 83.7 grade in 2020. Latter was third-highest run defense grade among all NFL interior linemen. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 18, 2021

Urban signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, and the plan was for him to elevate the defensive line against the run.

“I do a good job being stout up front, taking on double teams and doing the dirty work to allow those guys to run free,” Urban told the Cowboys’ official website in June of 2021. “That’s part of the reason I came here. It seemed like the perfect opportunity for me to continue to do that and help elevate this defense and allow the athletes to be athletes.”

Triceps Injury Cut His 2021 Season Short

Urban played in just six games for Dallas last season, starting four. He suffered a triceps injury in October that ultimately needed surgery and resulted in a season-ending stint on injured reserve. He finished with three tackles and a pass defensed.

If he can stay on the field in 2022, this could be a sneaky-good signing by the Ravens. When healthy, Urban is a reliable D-lineman who brings energy and provides nice depth.

“You need guys to come into the game that bring energy and kind of not allow a drop off,” Urban noted in October 2020, via Sports Illustrated.

He should provide that and more in Baltimore.

Brent Urban who was a mid-season signing for the #Bears last year has proved his worth this season. A solid interior guy who seemingly is always disrupting things in the backfield for opposing offenses. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/bYrGb9ESVE — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) December 21, 2020

