Bears Latest Signing Sparks Rumors of Starter’s Potential Exit

What’s going on with Eddie Goldman? That’s the question on the minds of myriad Chicago Bears fans after the veteran tackle wasn’t at mandatory veteran minicamp beginning on June 15.

When Bears head coach Matt Nagy was asked about Goldman’s absence, Nagy noted it was unexcused, and he didn’t attempt to hide his agitation, appearing visibly annoyed one of the core members of his defensive line was missing at a required team activity.

“You’re right, he wasn’t out here, and again, for us, we’re out here practicing and as everybody knows it’s a mandatory minicamp and he’s not here,” Nagy said in reference to Goldman. “But we did have a discussion with him yesterday — obviously I’m going to keep that between us — but we do expect him to be at training camp rocking and rolling there at training camp.”

The latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Rumors of Goldman’s Potential Exit From Chicago Have Begun to Fly

After opting out due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic last year, many were expecting the reliable nose tackle to return by now, but that hasn’t been the case. Thus, Goldman’s decision to skip mandatory veteran minicamp has set off a bit of a domino effect on Twitter, and fans and analysts alike have begun stirring the pot, wondering what it all means — with some even floating the idea of his potential retirement out there.

When the Bears added veteran run-stopping defensive lineman Mike Pennel — who could fill in at nose tackle if needed — on June 17, talk of Goldman’s days being numbered in the Windy City went up a notch:

Considering the #Bears just signed Mike Pennel and drafted Khyiris Tonga recently, something doesn't seem right with Eddie Goldman's status. Are they planning to move on from Goldman? Or, are they just securing more depth? Too many questions to ignore. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) June 17, 2021

Big Mike Pennel signs with Chicago after minicamp tryout Solid run-stuffing defensive tackle, certainly capable of playing nose tackle which makes this signing pretty notable https://t.co/ZaSQjmewvN — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) June 17, 2021

With Eddie Goldman still not confirmed what he intends to do, Bears look like they have gone and brought in his replacement in Mike Pennel from Chiefs on 1 year deal. — Cork City Bears Fan (@BearsCork) June 17, 2021

A few analysts and podcasters also wondered whether Goldman’s absence may be indicative of a player ready to leave the game:

I honestly have the same feeling and it's part of the focus for my article tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/w91X0yz563 — Rob Schwarz Jr. ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🏈 🐻⬇️ (@ChiRuxinBGO) June 18, 2021

Chicago signing a 6’4” 330lbs run stuffer Mike Pennel is interesting with rumors swirling about Eddie Goldman retiring Nice rotational piece with Khris Tonga having a really good shot to earn a starting spot in the near future as our future NT https://t.co/sSatKZJM42 — ATB – Chicago Bears (@bears_atb) June 18, 2021

Salary cap expert Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus noted that should Goldman decide to walk away from football, he would have to pay his signing bonus back, which would leave him with around $12 million in total earnings over his five seasons.

He'd still have $18.675M in purely on-field earnings after paying back $6.6M in signing bonus — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) June 17, 2021

You're right, "No forfeiture, breach/void of contract, or basis for any other discipline unless player fails to timely report at the start of 2021 training camp…" — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) June 17, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Goldman’s Teammate Has Weighed In

Clearly, something is going on with Goldman, but it’s likely the Bears will do their best to keep whatever it is behind closed doors. Despite the rumors of his possible exit, however, there are plenty of signs the 27-year-old nose tackle will be there when training camp starts in late July. As Spielberger noted, the first is fiscal, as Goldman could lose out on $6.6 million if he doesn’t show up for camp on time.

Starting linebacker Danny Trevathan also spoke to the media June 16 and revealed he had been in communication with Goldman. Trevathan says he fully expects him to return when camp rolls around.

“Eddie Goldman, he’s a silent killer, man,” Trevathan said during minicamps. “Works his tail off. Loves his job. He’s one of the guys that does his job, doesn’t talk too much, but he works his tail off. Unfortunately we didn’t have him last year. It’s going to be great to have him this year. I know he’s gonna be here. … I’ve been communicating with him as much as possible — he’s a tough guy to get in contact with — but he loves us. He loves the Bears organization. He loves the defense. So he’s gonna come here ready to work.”

Bears fans sure hope he’s right.

READ NEXT: Bears to Sign Son of College Football Legend & Ex-Chiefs Run-Stuffer