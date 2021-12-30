Bears All-Pro Hints Position Switch Isn’t Out of the Question

Eddie Jackson has played safety for the Chicago Bears since they drafted him in 2017, but his role has expanded a bit this season.
Jackson played safety and cornerback in college at Alabama, but he has also spent more time playing in the slot this year than he has in previous seasons with the Bears. Largely out of necessity, the Bears have moved Jackson to corner a few times.
The first was Week 5, when he lined up in the slot to face Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller. He held Waller to four catches for 45 yards, and when injuries coupled with a COVID-19 outbreak hit the team later in the season, Jackson moved to the slot again, but only after he explained to defensive coordinator Sean Desai how much he enjoyed the position switch.
“That’s when it came up and then we just kind of shied away from it. And then I went up to Sean and was like: ‘What’s up, I like playing nickel,’” Jackson explained on December 29.
ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!
Jackson: ‘You Get More Involved’ Playing Nickel
The All-Pro safety revealed he liked playing nickel corner because he has more opportunities to be a ball hawk.
“You get more in the game, you know what I mean? You play closer to the line — it’s like you’re more involved,” Jackson said. “You get more targets, chances to make plays. And it’s really nothing special, just going out there and winning your leverage and playing off of instincts, reacting and stuff. And it’s fun, honestly. I like playing it. And also we get to put another safety back there; get Deon [Bush] in the game, probably Marqui [Christian], Teez [Tabor], you get other guys in the game, too, so everyone has fun.”
Jackson hasn’t had an interception since the 2019 season, and he’s looking to get back to his turnover-forcing ways. It’ll be interesting to see if playing more in the slot makes a difference in this regard.
Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!
Jackson Has Performed Well in the Slot
In addition to his solid performance against Waller, Jackson has played 16+ snaps in the slot in each of the last three games, so it’s something the team is doing with a bit more frequency.
“It’s like, I just feel like you’re more involved in the game,” Jackson said. “Just being at safety all the time, you know, being back, it’s like it depends on what kind of scheme you’re up in, but when you’re in nickel it’s like you’re always in that action. So I like it and I feel like, you know, I played cornerback so you know I’m not scared to go down and press or challenge nobody. So I’m with it. I like it.”
Two of his highest graded games from PFF this season have come when he has played 16 or more snaps in the slot, so he has done well at nickel when given the opportunity, and he says he’d like to play the position more in the future if and when the team needs it.
“I enjoy playing it,” Jackson added. “I embrace the role of playing it, being able to switch up, so I would hope so.”
READ NEXT: Bears’ Promising Young Lineman Projected to Sign Massive Extension