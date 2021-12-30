Bears All-Pro Hints Position Switch Isn’t Out of the Question

Eddie Jackson has played safety for the Chicago Bears since they drafted him in 2017, but his role has expanded a bit this season.

Jackson played safety and cornerback in college at Alabama, but he has also spent more time playing in the slot this year than he has in previous seasons with the Bears. Largely out of necessity, the Bears have moved Jackson to corner a few times.

The first was Week 5, when he lined up in the slot to face Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller. He held Waller to four catches for 45 yards, and when injuries coupled with a COVID-19 outbreak hit the team later in the season, Jackson moved to the slot again, but only after he explained to defensive coordinator Sean Desai how much he enjoyed the position switch.

“That’s when it came up and then we just kind of shied away from it. And then I went up to Sean and was like: ‘What’s up, I like playing nickel,’” Jackson explained on December 29.

