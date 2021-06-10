Mitch Trubisky Throws Major Shade at Bears HC Matt Nagy

Not all farewells are fond, it seems. In his first public comments since the Chicago Bears chose not to re-sign him this offseason, quarterback Mitch Trubisky says he’s glad to be where he’s wanted — and it’s clear he didn’t feel wanted in Chicago.

We all know the story by now. The Bears sent the No. 3, 67 and 111 picks of the 2017 NFL Draft, as well as a 2018 third-round pick, to San Francisco to move up just one spot to nab the North Carolina quarterback second overall. After a promising season in 2018 that saw him throw for 3,223 yards and run for another 421, Trubisky never took the next step. While many blamed Bears current head coach Matt Nagy for his lack of development, many also pointed out things like Trubisky’s shoddy footwork and his inability to read defenses going four seasons in.

When he hit the open market this spring, we saw what the rest of the league collectively thinks of Trubisky, who turns 27 in August. He wound up signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Buffalo Bills to back up Josh Allen, and now, in an interview with Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News, it’s clear Trubisky is glad to put Nagy and his experiences in Chicago behind him.

Trubisky ‘Wanted to Be a Part of a Championship-Caliber Team’

The Bears went to the playoffs two of the last three seasons, but didn’t win a game. The Bills have also gotten to the postseason two times in three years, going 2-2 in that span, getting as far as the AFC Championship before losing to Patrick Mahomes and company last year. Trubisky says he’s glad to be where he’s at.

“I think I just needed a fresh start,” Trubisky said. “I just wanted to go somewhere where I was wanted and they had a role for me. I wanted to be a part of a championship-caliber team, so when this opportunity came knocking on the door, I thought it was a great fit, just with the offense and the people they’ve got in this building right now. To be part of a team that can possibly go win a Super Bowl, I think that’s special.”

The former Bears quarterback also noted that while he was initially hoping to find a starting gig somewhere, he has since embraced his role as a backup.

“I was hopefully looking for an opportunity to go compete somewhere and maybe get a starter spot somewhere, but coming here and backing up Josh is going to be a new role, but I’m ready to embrace that and be a part of this great team and help any way I can,” he added. “Help the other quarterbacks in the room, help the guys on offense and challenge the defense when we’re out there, whether it’s doing scout reps or just helping them before or after practice. That’s what I’m here to do and I’m excited about it.”

Trubisky also threw a little shade at his former coach when speaking about his new OC.

Trubisky: I Can Now Develop in Ways I Wasn’t Able to With Bears

Trubisky says those closest to him like his move to Buffalo. “The more that people looked at it and the people that I really trust and confide in, they were like, ‘I think this is going to be really great for your development, just to be around those types of people.’ Being in this environment, being able to be a part of a quarterback group where I can really develop and maybe work on the things that I wasn’t able to work on in Chicago, maybe learn something that will help me out the rest of my career,” Trubisky told Skurski.

Trubisky also threw a little shade at Nagy, who was accused of not playing to his former quarterback’s strengths on more than one occasion.

“Coach Daboll definitely made it very attractive to come here in the conversations I was having with him, how he plays to his quarterback’s strengths, no matter if it’s Josh in there or somebody else. He says he’s going to call the game to the quarterback’s strengths and allow his playmakers to get open and make plays,” Trubisky said, in a clear and obvious reference to his former head coach.

The new Bills backup is also loving his new teammates, which include former divisional rival, wideout Stefan Diggs. “It’s just special guys. Top to bottom, the O-line is a great group of guys. They do a great job up front. You’ve got talented playmakers on the outside. They’re doing special things. We’re out there at practice and we’re having a blast. That’s what I wanted to get back to.”

He’ll get the chance to see Nagy and his ex-Chicago teammates sooner rather than later, when the Bears face the Bills in the preseason on August 21.

