Ex-Ravens LB to Bears QB Nick Foles: ‘Put a Girdle On’

Former New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott blasted Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles this week, questioning the veteran quarterback’s toughness while also insulting his manhood. Foles went down late in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ Monday night loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he was carted off the field and in what appeared to be a good deal of pain.

Subsequent tests revealed Foles has a deep bruise in his glute along with a hip pointer, and head coach Matt Nagy indicated Tuesday Foles didn’t sustain any major injuries. “When I was on the field, I thought it was going to be a lot more significant,” Nagy said. “It’s a lot better than I thought.”

On ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin Wednesday, Scott, who played seven seasons with the Ravens and four with the Jets, was speaking with co-hosts Keyshawn Johnson and Zubin Mehenti about Chicago’s current quarterback situation, and when Foles’ injury came up, Scott did not hold back.

Bart Scott to Nick Foles: ‘Take Some Advil’

Scott was not having any part of Foles’ injury, suggesting there was a bit too much pomp and circumstance involved. “You hear everybody: ‘Prayers up for Nick Foles.’ A bruise? Man, take some Advil, put some ice on it, and put a girdle on with a hip pad in it, man, get the hell outta here,” Scott said.

Johnson, who also spent 11 years in the league as a wide receiver, did his best to shoot Scott down. “The man is in pain, Bart, stop,” Johnson said, also reminding Scott their job now was to serve as analysts: “You’re not the opponent anymore. We have a job to do.”

“Oh, we’re supposed to have empathy?” Scott countered. “The man looked like he was crying. There’s no crying in football! And if there’s crying, something better be broken and need to be amputated.”

“Maybe it was tight and stiff and he couldn’t walk off the field,” Johnson offered, adding: “Everybody’s built different.”

“He built real different,” Scott replied.

Scott on Foles: ‘He Lost His Job to a Dude in Jean Shorts’

Despite Johnson playing devil’s advocate, Scott had a few more unflattering analogies up his sleeve. “You Know Who Nick Foles is? He’s the dude screaming ‘I’m drowning! I’m drowning!’ and somebody says: ‘Hey stand up. Oh, all I had to do was stand up’ … He got a boo-boo,” Scott said, also taking the time to bash Foles for getting benched in favor of Gardner Minshew in Jacksonville last year.

“I mean, we’re talking about Nick Foles. He’s the same guy that lost his job to a dude in jean shorts, which was a sixth-round draft pick, after they gave him a contract,” Scott said. “Nick Foles is like wine. He’s good in moderation.”

Foles’ status for Chicago’s next game Week 12 against Green Bay remains unknown.

