Bears Fans Already Calling For Mitch Trubisky After Nick Foles’ Shaky Start

Well, that didn’t take long. After all the hype and hope, Nick Foles’ first start as a Chicago Bear resulted in a lopsided 19-11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Foles looked flat and inaccurate, and Matt Nagy’s offense was, well, offensive yet again.

Three years into Nagy’s tenure, the Bears still look like the Bad News Bears, but without all the fun, and now, after watching just a few quarters of Foles struggling, Bears fans have already begun clamoring for Mitch Trubisky to replace Foles.

Chicago went 4-14 on third down, and they failed to score in the third quarter for the fourth straight game. The have gone scoreless in six out of 16 quarters so far this year, and that won’t cut it in a league where offense is king.

Nick Foles Acknowledges Bad Game, Vows to Push Through

“It wasn’t the best game,” Foles said after the loss. “The Indianapolis Colts are a great team, but I didn’t execute well enough and we didn’t execute well enough … but we’ll look at, we’ll move on, we’ll improve. It’s just part of football. This is part of building those relationships and understanding plays and continuing to grow. I have to be better. I have to be more crisp. It’s as simple as that. And I look forward to improving. I look forward to tomorrow getting back at it. It’s a short week. We have a game Thursday night. That’s just football. We’ve got to keep improving.”

Foles finished the game going 26 of 42 for 249 yards, a garbage-time touchdown and an interception. The Bears only managed 28 yards rushing on 16 carries, and that won’t cut it regardless of who they’re playing. Foles also averaged just 5.93 yards per attempt, and his inability to provide a spark got Bears fans and Trubisky stans out en mass calling for his removal.

Bears Fans Want Mitch, Please

The game wasn’t even half over before some Chicago fans wanted a Trubisky injection. When the game ended and the team’s first loss of the season was official, the calls for Trubisky amplified.

Go back to Trubisky. — Adam Ring (@Adam3Ring) October 4, 2020

We need Trubisky back!!!! — Nancy Lynn (@NancyDesalvo) October 5, 2020

Bears with Mitch Trubisky at Starting QB: 3-0 Bears with Nick Foles at QB: 0-1 Give the people what they want pic.twitter.com/s61lTG7tTr — $HUMPS (@ChristianHumps) October 5, 2020

when Trubisky plays:

Bears 3-0 when Trubisky doesn’t play:

Bears 0-1 — Parker🎒 (@parkervs15) October 5, 2020

I want Trubisky back — Andrue Ochalek (@AnDuhRue) October 4, 2020

I was so wrong about Big Nick. Bring Trubisky back!!!! — Blake (@blakeerwin) October 4, 2020

Put Mitch in and see what happens. You’ve got nothing to lose in this game. The pick wasn’t on Foles, but we’ve got 3 points. Switch it up — Alex Abrams #ExtendAllenRobinson (@AlexAbrams_22) October 4, 2020

“It kind of happened out of nowhere,” Trubisky said after he was benched last week. “I just accepted the news. I had Nick’s back like he’s had mine. The situation sucked, but it was just the flow of the game, how it was happening, and coach made a decision that he felt was best for the team … But it sucks to get news like that, but that’s just how it goes. I’ve gotta control what I can control.”

It’s too soon to hit the panic button on Foles or this Bears offense just yet — the next several weeks will determine whether that’s necessary. But after one game, the offense with Nick Foles leading the way looked eerily similar to the offense led by Trubisky in 2019 — and no one wants to return to that dark time.

Plus, there’s a pretty solid reason many Bears fans are fed up with the team’s quarterback play. A little consistency for the fan base would go a long way, but they just haven’t had it.

Today Nick Foles becomes the 46th quarterback to the start a game for the #Bears in the last 46 seasons. How many of the others can you name? A #BearDown Thread of Misery

1/ — Michael Ernst (@mj_ernst) October 4, 2020

