Former Bears Starting DB Could Be Underdog Candidate for Next DC

Chris Harris had two separate stints as a player for the Chicago Bears and now, he could be an underdog candidate to take over as the team’s next defensive coordinator.

Sean Hammond of Shaw Local Media included Harris on his list of potential DC candidates and the Bears have shown interest in Harris in a coaching capacity before.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported in January of 2023 that the Bears requested permission to interview Harris for an undisclosed defensive role on their staff. Nothing came of that, and Harris landed in Tennessee with the Titans, where he served as defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the 2023 season.

The Bears are currently in the market for a new defensive coordinator, and Harris might be a name to monitor, particularly considering what head coach Matt Eberflus is looking for in his next DC.

What Does Chris Harris’s Coaching Background Look Like?

After Devin Hester took back the opening kickoff, Chris Harris picks off Peyton Manning on the ensuing possession. The game should’ve just ended there, the Bears obviously had this one taken care of. #TurnoverTuesday | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/oyJTWAa7GS — Bear Down Blog (@BearDown_Blog) February 8, 2022

A sixth-round pick out of the University of Louisiana at Monroe for the Bears in 2005, Harris started 20 games for Chicago over the 2005 and 2006 seasons. He had a memorable interception off quarterback Peyton Manning when the Bears lost to the Colts in Super Bowl 41, but was traded to the Carolina Panthers the following season.

After three years with the Panthers, Harris returned to Chicago as a player again in 2010, when he started all 16 games and was named a second-team All-Pro. He retired from the game after the 2012 season.

Harris, 41, actually began his coaching career with the Bears. He served as defensive quality control coach for the team from 2013-2014 and wasn’t retained by former head coach John Fox when he was hired.

Additionally, he served as assistant defensive backs coach for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers from 2016 until 2019 and DBs coach for the Washington Football Team/Commanders from 2020-2022.

What Are Bears Looking for in Their Next DC?

Matt Eberflus is expected to remain the #Bears defensive play caller in 2024 but will still add a true DC. Per, @RapSheet — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) January 10, 2024

Former Bears DC Alan Williams resigned just two weeks into the season, and Eberflus took over playcalling duties. Chicago’s defense led the league in interceptions (22) under Eberflus’s guidance, and the unit had the lowest explosive play percentage in the NFL after week 5.

Eberflus says he’s likely going to continue calling plays for the defense, but remains open to the idea of a new DC taking that job over.

“We’re still looking at that,” Eberflus said at the team’s year end presser. “I think it’s something I’ve stated I love to do. But as we talk to these candidates, we’re going to keep everything open right now, but certainly welcome that for next year. We’ll see as we go through this process.”

Coach Flus also spoke a bit about what he’s looking for in his next DC.

“Really just looking to enhance the staff. It’s got to be a good fit,” Ebeflus noted. “You’re looking for an all-star staff on both sides. Dynamic, guys that can take the classroom to the drill work and then put that on the field. That position is going to be tying that together, and of course working with me to do that.”

“It’s important that we find the right person that has great character, great motivator, that can be in front of the room when I’m not in there, when I’m with the offense or preparing for something else, working in other levels of the building.”

While more experienced DCs like Leslie Frazier and in-house candidates like Jon Hoke are more likely candidates, keep an eye on Harris, as he checks many of the boxes Eberflus is looking for in his next defensive coordinator.