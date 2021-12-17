Damning New Info Emerges About Bears GM Ryan Pace: Report

One of the bigger mysteries surrounding the Chicago Bears is the future of current general manager Ryan Pace.

One top Bears insider, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports, revealed on December 16 that the Bears have “begun to do their homework on potential general manager replacements for Ryan Pace, according to multiple league sources.” Hoge also revealed Bears brass still hold Pace in high regard, and there is no guarantee he’ll be leaving the building when head coach Matt Nagy very likely gets his walking papers at season’s end.

In a well-sourced December 15 report for The Chicago Tribune, Dan Wiederer shared information he received from a source who knows Pace well — and it paints the Bears GM in a very unflattering light.

Pace Called ‘Coy & Unwilling to Rock the Boat’ By Source Close to Him

Wiederer spoke to over a dozen sources connected to the Bears, including one who has close ties to Pace, and it’s clear the Bears’ GM has some very strong qualities.

“One league source who has gotten to know Pace well over the years describes him as a passionate, driven and ‘incredibly likable’ person who should have little difficulty finding success in another role if his time as general manager comes to an end,” Wiederer wrote.

“Ryan has a chance to be a phenomenal director of pro personnel or director of college scouting,” the source told Wiederer. “And I mean phenomenal. The guy gets the game on that level. And anyone that classifies him as overmatched or unqualified is badly mistaken. He has a lot of amazing qualities.”

But according to Wiederer, that same source had some damning things to say about Pace’s leadership qualities: