Bears GM Makes Strong Statement About ‘Impressive’ Justin Fields

Justin Fields isn’t taking a lot of time making his presence felt in the Windy City. The rookie quarterback for the Chicago Bears has made an excellent first impression so far on teammates and media alike, and you can add the team’s general manager to the growing list.

In an appearance on Bears All Access last week, Bears GM Ryan Pace discussed the team’s rookie class, and he spent the bulk of his time talking about Fields, who he thinks has that “it” factor only special players have.

“Chicago, Philadelphia, New York — there’s certain markets where you need that, and Justin naturally has that,” Pace said about Fields. “You saw it throughout college, we did a lot of research on that, and then now, watching him walk in our building, you just feel it right away. He’s off to such an impressive start. You see the physical talent, but there’s a work ethic and a focus that’s really cool to see. There’s a calmness to him and a confidence to him that’s really cool to see.”

Pace Impressed With Fields’ Work Ethic

The Bears GM also noted that his new quarterback has been putting in a ton of hard work in the short period of time he has been at Halas Hall — and those around him are taking notice.

“I was just talking to our strength and conditioning coach Jason Loscalzo, and he was telling me how hard he works in the weight room and how focused and dialed (in) he is in the weight room,” Pace said. “Things like that — we’ve been together for what? A week and a half? And I already feel that just confirms a lot of the things we thought about him.”

Pace then revealed he thinks Chicago is the perfect place for the rookie to flourish. “He has the mental toughness, the focus, the work ethic and determination, I think, to have a lot of success in any market, but especially this one,” Pace added.

NFL Insider: Bears Love That Fields is a ‘True Alpha’

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler also reported that Chicago is thrilled with what they have in Fields so far:

They want a true alpha; a guy who is going to answer the bell at every stop. He did that in the Clemson game last year at Ohio State, five-star quarterback in high school, and so, they’re just going to give him as much as he can handle. They like that he’s coming off of the 11th overall pick where he fell in the draft a little bit, they believe that will give him an edge. This team thinks they can win with Andy Dalton, with a defense and capable ball-control offense, but if this guy comes along as fast as they think he might be able to, he can be in the lineup sooner than later.

For his part, Fields is ready to take center stage whenever his team calls his number: “I’ve been kind of in the spotlight since high school, so I kind of feel like I’m made for this,” Fields said. “I’m built for this. It’s nothing new to me. I’m just going to continue to work hard and get better every day.”

