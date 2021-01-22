Bears Choose New DC in History-Making Hire: Report

The Chicago Bears have found their defensive coordinator — and they didn’t have to look very far. The team went in-house, and will hire safeties coach Sean Desai to take over for the recently retired Chuck Pagano, as first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Desai came to Chicago in 2013, when he worked as the team’s quality control assistant until 2018. He became the team’s safeties coach in 2019, and now, he’ll take over the entire defense.

The hiring of Desai, as Rapoport also notes, is historic because he is believed to be the first person of Indian descent to become a coordinator in the NFL.

Big move for the #Bears: Chicago is hiring Sean Desai to be its new defensive coordinator, sources say. To my knowledge, the first person of Indian descent to become a coordinator in the NFL. They call him “Doc” for his doctorate at Temple, now they’ll also call him DC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2021

Bears New DC is Popular Amongst the Players

Desai’s hiring is already a popular one. Just a few days ago, former Bears linebacker Sam Acho, who spent three seasons playing for the team when Desai was on staff, and he sent out a strong endorsement on social media in support of his former coach:

“The Bears don’t have to look far for their next DC. Sean Desai has been ready for that role for years. He was Vic Fangio’s right hand man for 4 years, & helped craft that defense to greatness. Smart, talented, knows ball and has all the credentials. All he needs is an opportunity,” Acho Tweeted this week.

After the news broke Chicago was going with Desai, ex-Bears guard Kyle Long, who would know, Tweeted this about it:

Desai is the man – my rookie year he drew the cards for the scout defense i believe. He then ran scout meetings – worked his way up. Always the same guy too — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) January 22, 2021

As Rapoport also mentioned, the team refers to Desai as “Doc,” a nod to the doctorate he received in educational administration from Temple University in 2008. Often hailed for his unique combination of intellect and “bulldog” mentality, Desai is an intriguing choice for the Bears in a number of ways.

Desai is From Vic Fangio Coaching Tree

Bears fans know and love Vic Fangio. The current Denver Broncos head coach served as Chicago’s defensive coordinator from 2015-2018, and during that time, Desai became one of the veteran coach’s primary pupils.

According to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Desai worked closely with Fangio before he left for Denver, and he detailed Desai’s role for the Bears while Fangio was there:

For the past four seasons, Desai has been aright-hand man for Fangio, helping with the linebackers and special teams, and then recently moving over to the secondary with Ed Donatell … During the week, Desai prepares opponent scouting information for the staff, working closely with Fangio to help build the playbook for the week. On gameday, Desai is up in the booth.

“To me, leadership is not necessarily about the title given to you,” Desai said in 2018, per Fishbain. “Regardless of the role, people around you earn your respect through your actions, and I think that’s where the best leaders grow.”

Now, he’ll have an opportunity to grow in a role many are saying he was made for. After hearing news of Desai’s hire, Acho sent out a congratulatory Tweet promising “more of what you saw in 2018,” when the Bears had the league’s stingiest defense.

HUGE hire for the Chicago Bears. Congrats to Sean Desai on becoming the next Bears Defensive Coordinator. They’ve got some holes fill at D line coach and offensive skill coaches, but this is a step in the right direction. Expect more of what you saw in 2018 but w/ his own flavor — Sam Acho (@TheSamAcho) January 22, 2021

